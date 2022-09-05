Men of War 2 premieres trailer and delays its release due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

His team in charge, Best Way, is headquartered in Russian-occupied Sievierodonetsk.

A new video game suffers a delay in its launch, and this time as a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European country team, Best Way, announced a few hours ago its plans to postpone the premiere of Men of War 2 to 2023thus seeking to have more time to carry out various improvements in the RTS.

“Postponing the launch of a project that you hold so dear is always a tricky business. However, we believe that complying with a date should never compromise on qualityand we’re happy that Fulqrum Publishing is giving us more time to produce a truly great game,” Best Buy’s Maxim Kamensky said in a shared statement.

Unlike other Ukrainian teams that were based in Kyiv, Best Way maintained its headquarters in Kyiv until the beginning of the year. Severodonetsk, currently occupied by the Russian army in the east of the European country. For this reason, its leaders were forced to relocate shortly after the start of the war.

That said, Best Way returned to work several months ago and has been able to carry out different rounds of testing with its community, thus obtaining important feedback from the players that it seeks to reciprocate with this additional time of work. So, for example, you promise to add contentssuch as a separate campaign for the Third Reich and new missions for other factions, among other additions.

Men of War II is a real-time strategy video game that offers the player the chance to experience World War II like never before and enjoy an epic story with two main campaigns (Allies and Soviet Union) fighting against the military might of the Third Reich. Now these, you will also have your campaign.

