Men with low testosterone levels are at higher risk of hospitalization for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on public health. Epidemiological data have identified certain characteristics that are associated with adverse outcomes, such as advanced age, obesity and systemic diseases, in particular diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung disease, cardio and cerebrovascular ailments.

In addition, patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to be men than women. Therefore, it has been assumed that the testosterone is a possible risk factor and that estrogen may protect against COVID-19. However, not all men have similar testosterone levels. Researchers who have just published new research in JAMA Network Open have focused on this assumption. In it they indicate that men with low testosterone levels and COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized than those with normal concentrations, although those treated with hormone replacement therapy did not have the same level of risk.

A team led by scientists from the universities of St. Louis y de Washington analyzed the electronic health records of 723 adult male survivors of COVID-19 who had testosterone measurements taken between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021. Most had COVID-19 in 2020, before vaccines were available. These men had their testosterone measured because they had symptoms of low testosterone (hypogonadism), which was defined as a concentration below 175 to 300 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL), depending on the reference laboratory.

Testosterone concentrations were measured 7 months before COVID-19 infection in 73% of patients and 6 months after recovery in 27%. Of the 723 participants, the average age was 55 years, mean body mass index was 33.5 kilograms per square meter (obese), 16% had hypogonadism, 60% had normal testosterone levels (eugonadism), and 25% were receiving testosterone therapy.

A total of 134 men were hospitalized with COVID-19, and these patients were older, had more underlying medical conditions, and were more likely to have immunosuppression than those not hospitalized. Thirty-two men were receiving medication to lower their testosterone levels in an effort to prevent the growth of their prostate cancer, and their mean testosterone level was 3.5 ng/dl. Eighteen of them (56%) were admitted for COVID-19 and 3 (9%) required intensive care.

In the analysis, men diagnosed with hypogonadism were 3.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (44.8%). But after adjusting for risk factors, the risk was 2.4 times higher in people with hypogonadism. Testosterone therapy recipients who still had low levels of it were also more likely to be hospitalized. But those who received adequate testosterone therapy had a similar risk of hospitalization as men with normal indices.

Those who recorded hypogonadism were not at increased risk of admission to the intensive care unit, mechanical ventilation, or death. Results were similar regardless of whether testosterone levels were measured before or after infection.

The most common symptoms of hypogonadism were fatigue (43%) and erectile dysfunction (30%). Other associated conditions included decreased libido (8%), gynecomastia (breast enlargement; 5%), low mood (4%), opiate use (3%), pituitary adenoma (benign tumor of the pituitary gland ; 3%) and obesity. (3%).

The researchers noted that male hypogonadism has been linked to obesity, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and chronic lung disease. “Men with chronically low testosterone levels have less muscle mass and less strength, which contributes to reduced lung capacity and ventilator dependency. Aging and the presence of comorbid conditions, which are risk factors for hospitalization for COVID-19, are also associated with hypogonadism. Sandeep Dhindsaspecialist of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at St Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri and first author of the article.

In their report the scientists stated that testosterone therapy “can lessen the severity of COVID-19 by increasing muscle mass and strength and reducing inflammation”an important factor in men with hypogonadism, who are in a generalized inflammatory state.

However, this therapy carries a increased risk of prostate cancer and can increase the rate of heart disease. Abhinav Diwan, also an author of the document and belonging to the same work team, said that “low testosterone is very common and affects up to a third of men over 30 years of age. Concentrations are steadily declining at a rate of 1% to 2% per year. Our study would suggest that it would be wise to look at testosterone levels, especially in people who have symptoms of low levels, and then individualize care. If they are at really high risk for cardiovascular events, then the doctor might engage the patient in a discussion about the pros and cons of hormone replacement therapy,” he concluded.

