Menemsha Picks Up U.S. Rights to Venice Drama ‘Thou Shalt Not Hate’

Los Angeles-based Menemsha Movies has acquired North American rights from Italy’s Intramovies to Venice Critics’ Week title “Thou Shalt Not Hate,” forward of the racial hatred-themed drama’s premiere Sunday on the Lido.

The movie has additionally been picked up for Australia and New Zealand by Shifting Story Leisure.

Directed by Italian first-timer Mauro Mancini, “Thou Shalt Not Hate” (Non Odiare) stars Alessandro Gassman as Simone Segre, a famend surgeon of Jewish origin who finds himself helping a sufferer of successful and run accident. When he discovers a Nazi tattoo on his chest, Segre abandons him to his future, however subsequently, the surgeon is crammed with guilt, in accordance to the movie’s promotional supplies.

Menemsha Movies, a U.S. distributor of specialty titles resembling British comedy “Dough,” is planning theatrical distribution of “Although Shalt Not Hate” in North America this fall/winter, Intra and Menemsha mentioned in a joint assertion.

Menemsha president Neil Friedman mentioned he was impressed with the movie “on a mess of ranges,” and famous that the drama “is a superb accomplishment for a first-time director,” whereas additionally praising Gassman — who’s the son of late nice actor Vittorio Gassman — as “miraculous” within the lead function.

“The movie works each as a morality story and as cinema vérité,” Friedman added.

The plan for Menemsha is to current “Although Shalt Not Hate” after Venice in different movie festivals, beginning in October. The North American theatrical launch date for the movie might be predicated on when arthouse audiences in North America begin returning to cinemas.

“Thou Shalt Not Hate” is co-produced by Mario Mazzarotto’s Motion Movie with Rai Cinema, in affiliation with Italian distributor Infamous Footage, which is able to launch the movie in Italian cinemas on Sept. 10.