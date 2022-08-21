Menorca: how are the ancient houses of the dead of the most hidden of the Balearic Islands

Neolithic ancestors seem to have been the first to record their stamps on this island that is part of the Balearic archipelago (Alaior Town Hall)

destination every summer Giorgio Armanithe same place where Ana Belen and Victor Manuel they created their ideal house and that King Emeritus Juan Carlos put into the past when he left for his summer break in his own boat. Phoenicians, Greeks and Romans they left their marks on the beauty island of Minorca.

However, Neolithic ancestors seem to have been the first to record their stamps on this island that is part of the archipelago of the Balearic to the very sophisticated Majorca and Ibiza. While her two sisters take the flashes of the high summer seasons and the concurrence of the fashion dj, The small and quiet Menorca boasts a rocky landscape with low vegetation, but rich in archaeological heritage. It keeps, in fact, the largest deposit of ancient architecture in the archipelago, made with stones without mortar.

The talayotic settlement of Torralba d’en Salor is one of the most spectacular sites in Menorca, not only because of its size but also because of the large number of buildings that can be seen (Alaior Town Hall)

Among its treasures stands out the talayotic heritagea period that has left a strong mark on the landscape of the island that houses megalithic monuments and very significant Talayotic settlements. In fact, some of the best preserved prehistoric sites are found within the district of Alaior The first constructions were dwellings in the shape of inverted ship hulls, which were called navetas.

According to specialists They date from around 1600 BC. C. Four hundred years later were the talayots, a name originating in the arabic talaya (“watchtower”)emerged throughout almost the entire island and were the axis that gave the culture its name Talayotic Islander who created them.

Today most of the caves are sealed so that they cannot be occupied and used as homes, as was the case in the 1980s (Alaior City Council)

The necropolis of Calescoves It is the largest in Menorca and It is made up of more than ninety tombs and natural funerary caves with different types of burials. ranging from the time before the Naviform II (1400 BC) until the talayótica (900-750 a. C.) and the post-Talayot ​​or Iron Age II (750-123 BC). Today most of the caves are sealed so that they cannot be occupied and used as homes, as was the case in the 1980s.

The Son Bou basilica It is of Spanish Paleo-Christian architectural design. It is located at the eastern end of Son Bou beach and is oriented to the southeast. There are probably very simple monastic remains and tombs around its exterior. It is an exploration that is still in progress.

The small and quiet Menorca boasts a rocky landscape with low vegetation, but rich in archaeological heritage (Alaior Town Hall)

The Talayotic settlement of Torralba d’en Salor It is one of the most spectacular sites in Menorca, not only because of its size but also because of the large number of buildings that can be seen. It also has the highest taula in Menorca, 4 meters high. The taulas They are megalithic constructions typical of the Balearic Islands formed by two large stone blocks, one placed vertically and the other horizontally on top of the first. It is one of the most active settlements in the sense that new areas open up every winter. It was here that one of the most important pieces was found and is now exhibited in the Museum of Minorca, a small bronze bull.

The Na Comerma de Sa Garita monument is the oldest human remains on the island (Alaior Town Hall)

The Talayotic settlement of Tower of Galmés It is the largest in Menorca and also one of the largest in the Balearic Islands, with an area of ​​six hectares. This thousand-year-old center has numerous monuments and a series of buildings that stand out for their quality. It was inhabited during the Early Bronze Age, around the 1600 aCbut Its time of maximum splendor was around the Roman era. It stands on a hill from where there is a panoramic view of much of the south coast of Menorca. houses tres talayotsseveral round-based houses, an enclosure, a room, a system of water catchment and even four hypogea that were originally used as burial chambers.

Menorca awaits with its flavors and its stories, immersed in the calm with which the waves rock against its rocks and listening to the loud music of Ibiza from afar (Alaior Town Hall)

the monument of Na Comerma de Sa Garita It’s of the oldest human remains on the island. It is unique in the archeology of the island and is part of the 4,000-year-old settlement of Tower of Galmés. It consists of a huge enclosure, covered by large slabs and open to a cyclopean wall that was originally supposed to be open to the sky.

The megalithic tomb of Ses Roques Lises It was built approximately in the year 2000 aC, forming part of a large archaeological site around the Torre d’en Galmés and conserving a rectangular chamber made up of six slabs.

The site of So na Caçana dates from the Middle Bronze Age and was occupied until Roman times. It is considered a set of sanctuaries, since many of the enclosures are of that type in the opinion of the researchers. Also It is a necropolis formed by three hypogea and two natural caves that have been inhabited by humans.

The megalithic sepulcher of Ses Roques Llises was built approximately in the year 2000 BC, forming part of a large archaeological site around the Torre d’en Galmés (Alaior Town Hall)

The site of the East Biniac Naveta Bronze Age it is classified as a funerary tomb or naveta on a circular base, built with huge smoothed blocks that were placed horizontally. It is built on a hillside where they made collective burials between the beginning and the end of the Bronze Age (1400 – 1000 BC).

The archaeological site of Rafal Rubí It is formed by two funerary navetas of the time. They date back to dates between the middle and the end of the Bronze Age, although its use extended until medieval times. They are of the same type of collective tombs as the Naveta des Tudons, but smaller and closer to each other.

With shades ranging from white to dark grey, the coves and beaches are linked on the coast of the island (Alaior Town Hall)

In an area of ​​just 750 square kilometers Menorca has a total of 1,574 inventoried plazas. The makers of these mysterious remains are supposed to have come from the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula or the Gulf of León and reached the coast of Menorca in the second half of the third millennium BC aboard basic boats, along with some pets and utensils. They were organized in small villages. They dedicated themselves to agriculture and livestock. They quickly learned to use the mines to extract copper which, together with the tin brought from outside Menorca, gave rise to bronze.

Menorca has a total of 1,574 places inventoried. It is assumed that the makers of these mysterious remains came from the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula or the Gulf of León (Alaior Town Hall)

The culture perished at the hands of the Romans at the end of the 2nd century BC. C., until the arrival of the Vandals in the year 455 d. c. Along with this wealth, Menorca is perched on a personal travel experience. The luxury here is to enjoy things that seem simple.

With shades ranging from white to dark gray, the coves and beaches are linked on the coast of the island. The natural beauty of the environment that surrounds them, the magnificent preservation of its ecosystems and the undeniable majesty of the Mediterranean kissing the sand, make the beaches of Menorca a Paradise. The infinity of colors, textures and environments that characterize them make exploring the coast even more interesting. From the immensity of port of Mahon to the calm transmitted by the waters of the Bay of Fornells.

This year Menorca has been named as European Gastronomic Region. From snails to saffron. Spirits, beer and wines renowned for those who like spirits. delicacies candy or honey booth pickup. Without neglecting products as iconic as the cheese or sausages typical of the island. Among the unmissable flavors is the cheese with denomination of origin Mahon-Menorca.

The taulas are megalithic constructions typical of the Balearic Islands formed by two large stone blocks, one placed vertically and the other horizontally on top of the first (Alaior Town Hall)

The sauce “mayonnaise or mayonnaise”, It has Minorcan origin. The carnixua and sobrassada are two of the unavoidable pork sausages. A rice broth, a lobster stew. Grilled rock fish. Red prawn with garlic and parsley dressing. This pure pleasure invites you to make a hole in your agenda to go through the fishing restaurants during the summer season.

Menorca awaits with its flavors and its stories, plunged into calm with which the waves rock against its rocks and listening to the loud music of Ibiza from afar, while in their beds, the nights start early.

