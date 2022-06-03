Menotti’s hilarious response to Mbappé after Argentina’s title against Italy in La Finalissima

The former DT of the National Team remembered Maradona



After the historic victory of the Argentina on the Final ante Italiathe director of National Teams of the AFA, Cesar Luis Menottijoined the criticism that fell on the French striker Kylian Mbappéwho had questioned the level of South American footballand jokingly suggested that “Come play Chacarita”.

The 1978 World Cup champion DT also celebrated the present of the team he leads Lionel Scaloni and ensured that the Albiceleste is a candidatefrom the time of Angel Labruna” to keep the international trophies.

In an interview given to TyC Sportsthe Thin was consulted for the controversial statements of Mbappe about the level of South American football and jokingly suggested that he try to play in the Funebrero. “Come to Saint Martin… Now seriously, those are things for the press. Argentina always had players to be respected in Europe and our great figures like Sívori y Of Stefano they were more than brazilians”, he raised.

After the “exciting” performance of the national team in Wembley against Azure, Menotti warned that “It is not to throw butter on the ceiling” but Argentina has been a candidate for the World Cup title since “the time of Labruna”. “We were always there from Labruna, Kempes and Maradona. We are one of the soccer forces of South America and the world”, he remarked.

Menotti recalled that when he was contacted by Claudio Tapia to work on those selected, the current coaching staff headed by Scaloni “I didn’t have a contract” and was very appreciative of the work they have done over the years. “They are honest, hard-working, serious people and they do not sell smoke“, he claimed.

He also praised the figure of Lionel Messi and considered that his happiness is related to the human group that was formed with the renovation of the campus. “Leo he is happy because he has a group of excellent people. I see a group of kids unido, strong and committed to the football idea”, he stressed.

For him Thin that football idea too “strengthened the relationship with the commitment to popular sentiment” of the Argentine. In his role as Director of Selections, Menotti He said he has a “cordial and respectful relationship” with Staircases and company, who doesn’t get involved “when they don’t” they call him but “if there’s something he doesn’t like” he lets them know Chiqui Tapia. To close, the former DT surprised with his idolatry towards Angel Di Mariaanother of the figures of La Scaloneta. “He is my idol. I have a fondness for his bravery. If he doesn’t come back to Central, I’m going to look for him”, he concluded.

KEEP READING

“Brazilian what happened”: the new anthem of the National Team squad in the celebrations for La Finalissima and the gesture of the referents with Kun Agüero

12 photos of the euphoria of the Argentine fans in London after the victory against Italy in La Finalissima

After the title in La Finalissima, Argentina surpassed Brazil and is the most winning team in the world: the controversy over the stars in debate