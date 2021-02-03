Men’s basketball was drawn for Tokyo 2020: Argentina and Spain will share the group after playing the final of the last World Cup

Argentina and Spain will play again in Tokyo 2020 and will reissue the final of the last World Cup (AFP)

When there are only 171 days until the official start of the next Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the groups for the Olympic basketball competition that will be held in the capital of Japan were announced.

In the draw, which was held at the headquarters that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has in Switzerland, it was confirmed that as it happened in what was the definition of the last World Cup of the discipline that was held in China 2019, Argentina and Spain will meet again. But this time they will do it in the group stage of the tournament that will feature 12 teams: both will share the Group C of the tournament to be played in the Great arena of Saitama. This match will be the second of the knockout phase and will be played on July 29.

The other rivals that the Argentine team will have as leader Facundo Campazzo already Luis Scola, in which his farewell to the national team is expected, will be the local Japan, which has the Argentine Julius lamas as your coach. The game will be the last of the group, on August 1.

Argentina’s debut on July 26 will be against the winning team of one of the four pre-Olympic tournaments that will define the same number of selected ones that remain to be known. In Kaunas, capital of Lithuania, one of the historic powers in the world of basketball will look to keep the Olympic pass when it faces Angola, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, one of the new stars of the NBA.

This is how the men’s basketball zones were for Tokyo 2020

For his part, Group A was made up of Iran, France, United States (champion in Rio 2016) and the team that wins the pre-Olympic to be held in Victoria, Canada. Beyond the Canadians, the mini tournament will be made up of the Giannis Antetokuompo’s Greece, China, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey.

The B Group will be composed of Australia, another of the seeds in the draw, Nigeria and two of the teams that remain with the remaining two pre-Olympics that will deliver the two remaining places to complete the men’s basketball table in Tokyo 2020. One of the pre-Olympics will be played in the city of Split, Croatia, and will feature the most popular locals Germany, Russia, Mexico, Tunisia and Brazil. In the other, to be played in Belgrade, Serbia runs as the favorite to win the ticket against the Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Italy and Senegal.

The complete picture of Olympic women’s basketball

The women’s competition table is complete with the 12 teams that will seek to win any of the three Olympic medals at stake. Group A is made up of South Korea, Serbia, Canada and Spain. In zone B they will play Nigeria, the locals Japan, France and the great candidates for gold, the United States. Finally, Group C is made up of Australia, Puerto Rico, China and Belgium.

It is important to note that for the next edition of the Olympic Games the competition format was modified. For Tokyo 2020, the two tournaments (men’s and women’s) unified their systems. In the first phase, the 12 teams will be divided into three groups of four teams each. Each team will play three games in their zone and The first two of each group and the best two third parties will qualify for the defining phase. Until the last edition, which was held in the Brazilian city of Rio, the men’s contest was divided into two large groups with six teams in each zone – the first four qualified for the next round and crossed from position 1 to 4 with the other group-.

The crossover table in the quarter-finals and semi-finals will remain open until the conclusion of the group stage. The pairings between the eight classified teams will be determined through a draw with the first in each group and the best second as seeds, with the limitation that in the quarterfinals two teams that have already shared the phase will not be able to face each other. tournament start.

Beyond the uncertainty due to the evolution of the health situation in Japan and the rest of the world, and despite the fact that in recent weeks journalistic versions about a possible cancellation of the Games were released, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Committee Organizer of Tokyo 2020 continues to work for the start of the Olympic party on July 23.

Kevin Durant against Andrés Nocioni in Rio 2016. The US team eliminated Argentina on their way to gold (AFP)

This is how the men’s basketball tournament in Tokyo 2020 will be played

Group A: Iran, France, United States, Winner of qualifier in Canada

Group B: Australia, Qualifier winner in Croatia, Qualifier winner in Serbia and Nigeria

Group C: Argentina, Japan, Spain, Winner of qualifier in Lithuania

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Gerardo Werthein, member of the IOC Executive Board: “The Olympic Games are going to take place”

The IOC statement on the future of the Tokyo Olympics