“Meow The Secret Boy” + “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” See Increases In Ratings

Each KBS 2TV’s “Meow the Secret Boy” and MBC’s “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” loved will increase of their viewership rankings final night time!

On April 29, “Meow the Secret Boy” noticed a modest rankings increase because it equipped for its collection finale the next night time. Based on Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of the rom-com drama scored common nationwide rankings of 1.four p.c for each of its two components.

MBC’s “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence,” which aired an hour sooner than typical, scored common nationwide rankings of two.9 p.c and three.9 p.c for its two components, marking a big rise in viewership from its earlier episode.

Lastly, the penultimate episode of tvN’s “Memorist,” which may even be airing its finale on April 30, scored a median score of two.2 p.c nationwide.

Are you unhappy to see “Meow the Secret Boy” and “Memorist” come to an finish? Share your ideas with us beneath!

