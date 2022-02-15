Mercedes announced that Lewis Hamilton will continue in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton will seek his eighth trophy in La Máxima (Reuters)

“It’s back”, was the message with which the team Mercedes confirmed that its best pilot, Lewis Hamiltón he will return to action in 2022 after the possibility of his retirement has been considered. The seven-time champion of the Formula 1 will be present next week at the event in which the single-seater with which he will race this new season will be revealed, in which he will go for the title.

The 37-year-old Briton, who has a contract until the end of 2023 with his team, he had taken time to analyze his future and had even deleted himself from social networks, until last week, when he published his return: “I left. Now I’m back.” That message was a clue about the announcement that Mercedes made this Monday when confirming that he will wear the number 44 in the new championship.

Thus, it is a fact that Hamilton will be on February 18 at Silverstonewhen the official presentation of the W13the new vehicle with which the team will try to recover the crown it lost to Max Verstappenfrom Red Bull. Until now, only a sketch of it has been known.

In a month the engines of the Formula 1, with the beginning of the pre-season rehearsals that will be in the Montmeló Autodrome, in Barcelona, which usually hosts the first training sessions due to the good weather in that Spanish region. Between February 23 and 25, the initial rehearsals will take place on the Catalan circuit and then the action will continue from March 11 to 13 and el Sakhir International Autodrome in Bahrain, where the following weekend will start the season that -if the COVID 19 pandemic allows it- will have its longest calendar in 72 years, with 23 events.

Hamilton had walked away from the scene having lost the 2021 season trophy on the last lap of the last Big prize. That outcome unleashed the anger of the seven-time champion, Toto Wolff and of Mercedes by the decision of the Race Director, Michael Masiwhich before the restart of the race at Yas Marina, allowed Verstappen to overtake the five stragglers in front and fall behind Hamilton. The Dutchman, who had put on soft tires, had better rubber in the final meters and beat the Englishman. He won the race and the title.

Even a few weeks ago a new audio revived the controversy. It is clearly heard Jonathan Wheatleyboss Red Bullordering Masi to make that decision so that the two leading drivers in the table up to that moment dispute one last lap head-to-head.

Despite the anger generated from Mercedes for that resolution, Hamilton will get behind the wheel again and will seek in 2022 what no one has been able to achieve in the Formula 1: Win eight world titles. It will be necessary to see if the machinery of the German brand and the thirst for revenge of the British are enough to achieve it.

