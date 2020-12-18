Mercedes Car Hits a Delivery Boy News: Fast Mercedes car killed life by Food App Delivery Boy in Mumbai

A food app delivery boy died when an overspeeding Mercedes car hit in Mumbai: In Mumbai, a high-speed Mercedes car hit a food app delivery boy under 20 years old, causing his death. Also Read – Maharashtra government allocated Rs 2211 crore for farmers
Maharashtra: A food app delivery boy died when an overspeeding Mercedes car hit his scooty in Oshiwara area of Mumbai; car driver arrested.
"An overspeeding car lost control & jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty. He died in hospital later, "says Saroj, uncle of deceased pic.twitter.com/qaNdfPRy2B
– ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
A high-speed Mercedes car hit the delivery boy’s scooter in Osweera area of Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai (Mumbai). Due to this, a young man under the age of 20 was seriously injured. He was then admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed. Police has arrested the car driver on the death of a delivery boy in a collision of a Mercedes car in Oshiwara area.
The maternal uncle of the deceased told, “The accident is of race driving, 3-4 people were in the car. My nephew was taking delivery of Jomato, he would be 20 years old in January next year. The police has detained only one person.
