Mercedes car software contains open source code and instead of distributing it on GitHub they use a CD

One of the essential requirements of anyone who makes use of a GPL license is that the code of their software is public for everyone and can be distributed, making it possible for anyone to modify the code. Richard Stallman laid the foundations for this license that protected free source software through the creation of the Free Software Foundation in 1985. However, few people at the time would have expected this would affect a manufacturer of the automobile industry such as Mercedes-Benz.

As Andreas Ehn, co-founder of Wrapp and ex-CTO of Spotify, has mentioned on his Twitter account, Mercedes seems to have been distributing a mini-CD for all those who make use of their vehicles to comply with the license regulations. GPL, since the manufacturer uses open source in different parts of its software.

A CD to distribute the Mercedes software source code

The way in which Mercedes has been distributing its source code has been something to talk about, especially considering that the company has an account on GitHub, a portal for developers where all kinds of open-source projects are usually uploaded.

I wonder if RMS anticipated that 37 years after he founded FSF, Mercedes would be shipping these mini CDs with its vehicles to fulfill GPL requirements pic.twitter.com/hmD42E898T – Andreas Ehn (@ehn) June 4, 2022

In addition to the curious way of distributing its code, Mercedes also has a dedicated website to offer information about the code used in its software. All you have to do is enter the vehicle’s chassis number and the user will receive a PDF with all the details.

Although it is being debated with theories, each one more far-fetched, The intention of Mercedes when distributing its code through a CD is not entirely clear. Some users consider that by distributing a CD they can meet the minimum requirements in terms of distribution of the free software used. Other commentators point out that it would be easier for Mercedes to work with the physical format than not to maintain an online repository with all the updated information.

Today, the software of a vehicle is one of the most important points, since they depend more and more on it, and in the coming years it is already considered as one of the great pillars of the automotive industry. Also, it is very common for manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to use free code in their software. It was already said by Vlado Koljibabic, director of CASE IT at Daimler, who in an interview for Fossasia assured that his engineers usually use open-source software for those “more recurring” tasks that facilitate the process.

Image | Twitter