Mercedes changed the colors of his car for Formula 1 and Hamilton spoke for the first time of his painful defeat: “It was a difficult moment”

Lewis Hamilton reappeared at the presentation of the new Mercedes and spoke of his defeat in 2021

The engines are already starting to roar and the new car models are coming to light to kick off a 2022 Formula 1 season that promises to be revolutionary with the regulations that will come into effect this year. The closing of the 2021 title left the excitement of the fans at the top, but also put on the table a possible withdrawal of Lewis Hamilton.

The maximum winner of drivers’ titles reappeared after a long silence and spoke about that definition with Max Verstappen in the middle of the presentation of the new mercedes model for the upcoming Formula 1 season. The detail? The team that has won every constructor’s championship since 2014 will return to gray after two years with black predominating.

“I never, never said it would stop. I love doing what I do, and it is a great privilege to work with this great group of people. You really feel like you are part of a team and part of a family, working towards that common goal. There is no feeling like that”, he expressed in the event that also had the presence of the team’s leader, Toto Wolff, and George Russell, the young British driver who will replace Valtteri Bottas.

“Yes, it was obviously a difficult time for me. It was a time when I really needed to step back and focus on the present.. I had my family around me and I created great moments, ”she acknowledged. “Eventually I got to a point where I decided I was going to work with Toto and George. It’s exciting to see George come in and bring his energy. I can already feel that in the whole team. I think it will be an exciting season, ”he added with a compliment to his new partner.

(@ F1)

“I have not seen the race again, I remember it and I have reviewed it in my mind several times. I don’t remember what I said to Max. I have not revisited it, I do not look back but forward. We can’t change the past, nothing will change what I felt then. It is good that the FIA ​​is taking steps to improve. We have to make sure this never happens to anyone in sport again, ever again.. Now we have to make sure that the rules are followed, ”Lewis said, according to the newspaper. As. “This has nothing to do with Max, he did everything a driver should do given that opportunity. He is a great rival, there will be another great battle like last year and we will grow with the experience of last season”, he added.

The reflection of the 37-year-old driver, winner of seven F1 crowns along with Michael Schumacher, was associated with the end of the 2021 season that had him losing the title in the last lap against Max Verstappen after a controversial definition that led to decisions strong for the category: the race director, Michael Masi, was displaced from his position during the last hours and a kind of VAR will be established to review controversial maneuvers.

“I have never seen him so determined. Lewis is the best driver in the world, and he is joined by one of the brightest and most promising of this generation, George.declared Wolff, who commands the team.

Taking into account the new adaptations of the teams, the technical director Mike Elliott was honest about the modifications: “On the chassis side, the changes are huge. We have not had a change as big as this in my career. I think there are three aspects to this: first, the way the rules are built is very different, particularly for aerodynamics, and that has a big impact. Second, what they’re trying to achieve with aerodynamics means the cars are fundamentally shaped differently. Third, this is the first time we will attempt such a big change under a cost cap.”

Beyond all the topics that were touched on in this event, the subject of the withdrawal constantly hovered and Hamilton once again made his position clear: “I’ve considered it so many times, but not now, honestly not. I love this sport. There was a time when I lost faith in the system, but I refuse to let this moment define my career.. I want to come back stronger. If you think that what you saw at the end of last year was my best level, wait and see.

After the presentation of Ferrari and this discovery of Mercedes, there are only two teams left to show their new cars: Alpine (Monday, February 21) and Alfa Romeo (Sunday, February 27). Although several teams have already rotated on the track to make different films, the moment of truth will come with the two trial tests in Catalonia (February 23-25) and Bahrain (March 11-13).

(@ F1)

(@ F1)

(@ F1)

KEEP READING:

Expectation in Formula 1: Ferrari presented its new model for a key season in its history

Surprise in Formula 1 after the Verstappen-Hamilton scandal: they kicked the race director out of the controversy and will create a VAR to analyze the maneuvers