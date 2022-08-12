Mercedes is one step closer to completely dispensing with Google in the Android of its cars thanks to its alliance with Unity

A few months ago we learned of the union between Aptoide and Mercedes, the first step of the automobile firm so that its cars do not depend on Google in terms of connectivity functions. Currently, Mercedes offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as options for the user to choose from. However, from 2024 there would be another option: having Android but without a trace of Google.

This does not end here. And it is that from Mercedes they want to continue improving the software of their vehicles, and for this have also joined forces with Unity Technologies, known for its Unity graphics engine. This collaboration aims to improve Mercedes 3D navigation, offering an updated experience when it comes to displaying data on the screen.

Mercedes sets a date of 2024 for the radical change of software in its cars

Little by little we see how Mercedes you want to get rid of Google. And for this, it has a plan that involves building software based on Android but without a trace of Google’s features and applications. Its alliance with Aptoide would thus allow it to have a personalized app store to adapt it to its vehicles and without depending on Google accounts.

This path continues with its recent alliance with Unity. And it is that the manufacturer intends to improve the interface of your vehicles with the help of the software company. The idea is that we see the changes from 2024.

The goal according to Gordon Wagener, director of design at Mercedes, is to create “maximum comfort and minimum distraction”. For years, the firm has been betting on large panels in its vehicles, and this change of scenery in its operating system and 3D navigation could come in handy. This would open the way to Mercedes’ own maps and the rest of the UI elements.

It seems that Mercedes’ big bet on software will be materialized in 2024. Aptoide and Unity have not been the only companies that have signed agreements with the automotive manufacturer. Already in 2020 a collaboration with NVIDIA was announced with the aim of creating “the most advanced vehicle software in the world”, something that would also arrive in 2024.