Mercedes’ Plan B to replace Lewis Hamilton in fear of a possible retirement

“Lewis will never get over the pain and anguish they caused him in the last race. As a pilot, you will see in your heart that you must continue because he’s at the top of his form, but will have to overcome the pain, since he is a man with strong values ​​”.

These words, which came from the mouth of the director of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, set off alarms in the motorsport world, which were uttered after being asked about a hypothetical retirement from Formula 1 of the seven-time world champion.

With the World Cup over, Lewis Hamilton He has not yet manifested himself formally or informally through his social networks after losing the possibility of a new title on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Although his last appearance was three days after the dramatic definition to receive the appointment of Knight of the Crown in the United Kingdom by Prince Charles, the absence in the delivery of the F1 awards it again generated controversies and controversial debates.

That is why within the automotive world doubts began about whether he will continue to lead the first Mercedes car for next season, in which would team up with George Russell, who was recently appointed as the replacement for Valtteri Bottas, who will leave the Silver Arrow to join Alfa Romeo.

From then on, specialized media such as Motorsport Y Motorsport revealed that the German team I could be thinking of a Plan B in case their star pilot should be released, with whom they recently signed a contract that links them until the end of 2023.

According to reports, the French Esteban Ocon would be the main target within the list that Toto Wolff manages. The 25-year-old has several points in his favor, including being a part of the Mercedes Young Drivers Academy, as well as being a test driver in 2019 after leaving Racing Point.

However, his present in 2021 was more than satisfactory with the team Alpine (ex Renault) next to Fernando Alonso, which would complicate negotiations with managers of the French team that they would not get rid of him so easily.

In the event of not reaching an agreement, Mercedes must seek other alternatives among which the return of Nico Hulkenberg, who left the competition in 2020 and now serves as a commentator, or even Valtteri Bottas, whose negotiations with Alfa Romeo to return are more feasible than they could have with Alpine.

Underneath also appear other names such as Nick de Vries o Stoffel Vandoorne, both Mercedes drivers but in the Formula E World Championship. Anyway, in any case, the goal of the German brand is retain your star and they will do whatever it takes to make that happen, however, as Wolff said, everything will depend on the mental situation in which it is Sir Lewis looking ahead.

