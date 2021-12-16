Mercedes put an end to the controversial definition of Formula 1 with a suggestive message to Verstappen

Mercedes dismissed the appeal over the controversial final and greeted Verstappen and Red Bull (REUTERS / Rula Rouhana)

Sunday December 12 will be remembered as the day that one of the most exciting definitions in the history of professional sports was experienced. In an epic ending Max Verstappen claimed the Formula 1 title after passing Lewis Hamilton in the last lap of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to which they had reached equalized in points.

The native of the Netherlands took the pilots’ title aboard his Red Bull and from what was the decision to enable the track for the last lap of the race after the accident of Nicholas Latifi, the Mercedes team protested the resolution who took the direction of Career in the Middle East in charge of Michael Masi.

But four days before the end of the F1 season, the German team published a statement in which it announced that withdrew the appeal on the controversial final and will leave the analysis of what happened in the hands of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) with the determination to finish the competition with a green flag.

“We left Abu Dhabi suspicious of what we had just witnessed. Of course losing is part of the game, but it’s different when you lose faith in racing. The reason we protested against the race result was because the safety car rules were applied in a new way that affected the race result., after Lewis had been the leader and on his way to winning the World Cup ”, indicates the first part of the Mercedes report.

“We appeal in the interest of the fairness of the sport and since then we have had a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and F1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors are aware of the rules under which they compete and how they are applied. A) Yes, We welcome the FIA’s decision to open a commission to analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules, governance and decision-making in F1. We also welcome the fact that they have invited teams and drivers to participate ”, said the statement on the negotiations to improve the definitions that could be given in the future of the category.

“We are going to hold the FIA ​​responsible for this process and therefore we withdraw our appeal.”.

Hamilton and Verstappen defined the F1 title on the last lap of Abu Dhabi (REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

Then the Silver Arrows They took the opportunity to congratulate Verstappen and Red Bull on the new championship with a suggestive message for 2022. “We want to pay our respects for this year. They made the definition for the F1 title truly epic. We congratulate you and we look forward to fighting with you on the track next season”.

In addition, Mercedes also dedicated a few words to Hamilton and Bottas. The Finn raced for the last time in the champion constructors’ team, as from next season he will be riding an Alfa Romeo.

“Lewis, you are the best driver in F1 history and you put all your heart in every turn of this incredible season. Valtteri, you have been such an important part of this team, helping to achieve five constructors’ championships in five seasons.. Thank you for your remarkable contribution ”.

In this way, Verstappen and Red Bull ensure the celebrations of the title in what will be the FIA ​​Gala to be held this Thursday night in the city of Paris.

Mercedes’ statement:

“We left Abu Dhabi with mistrust because of what we had just witnessed. Of course losing is part of the game, but it’s different when you lose faith in racing.

The reason we protested the race result was because the safety car rules were applied in a new way that affected the race result, after Lewis had been leading and on his way to winning the World Championship.

We appeal in the interest of the fairness of sport and have since had a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and F1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors are aware of the rules under which they compete and how they are applied.

Thus, we welcome the FIA’s decision to open a commission to analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules, governance and decision-making in F1. We also welcome the fact that teams and drivers have been invited to participate.

The Mercedes team will actively work with this commission to build a better F1 for every team and every fan who loves the sport as much as we do. We are going to hold the FIA ​​responsible for this process and therefore withdraw our appeal.

To Max Verstappen and Red Bull: We want to pay our respects for this year. They made the definition for the F1 title truly epic. We congratulate you and we look forward to fighting with you on the track next season.

Finally, although this Drivers’ World Championship did not end as we expected, we could not be more proud of our team.

Lewis (Hamilton), you are the best driver in F1 history and you put all your heart into every lap of this incredible season. You are an impeccable athlete on and off the court and you delivered an impeccable performance. As a pure competitor and as a role model for millions of people around the world, we pay tribute to you.

Valtteri (Bottas), you have been such an important part of this team, helping them achieve five constructors’ championships in five seasons. Thank you for your remarkable contribution.

Finally, thanks to each of the skilled and passionate women and men from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team in Brackley and Brixworth: they have written a historic chapter in the history of the Silver Arrows by winning the eighth consecutive Constructors’ Championship. “

This is an unprecedented achievement. Bottom line: this is amazing. You are incredible.

KEEP READING:

Who is Michael Masi, the “villain” of Formula 1, who is accused of having “stolen” the title from Lewis Hamilton

The conspiracy theory behind the controversial definition of Formula 1