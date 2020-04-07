General News

Mercedes to begin delivery of 10,000 breathing aids to the NHS

April 7, 2020
The Mercedes Elements One group will begin provide of as a lot as 10,000 new breathing devices to the British Nationwide Nicely being Supplier (NHS) this week to help battle Coronavirus, the group launched on Tuesday.



