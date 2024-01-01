Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

A well-known Manhwa story called Soldier Enrollment follows the life of Yu Ijin, a former soldier who goes back to his family after 10 years of staying alive. He goes to a fancy high school and makes new friends and enemies.

He also gets involved in many fights and secrets. The story is written by Kim Gyu-sam and drawn by Kim Jun-hyung. Naver Webtoon publishes it in installments. People who read Manhwa books will be familiar with Yu Ijin.

He was the only kid to survive an airplane crash when he was a child. He starts an elite high school in his home country after spending 10 years as a soldier in a war in another country.

Despite his desire for a normal life, he becomes entangled in a perilous scheme that endangers not only his newfound friends but also his own well-being. Since 2020, the show has been on KakaoPage, and it has a lot of fans who love the realistic art style, interesting story, and scary scenes.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Release Date:

Many people have been reading Mercenary Enrollment for a long time, and now Chapter 170 is about to come out on January 13, 2024. Fans eagerly await the following chapter, as the last part ended with a cliffhanger.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Raw Release Date:

There is a raw scan of Mercenary Enlistment Chapter 170 on the KakaoPage website. This is the original Korean form of the chapter. Usually, you can get the raw scan within an hour before the public release time.

But you can’t get to the raw scan for free you have to pay or sign up for a membership to see it. There may also be mistakes or flaws in the raw scan that are fixed in the published version.

The raw scan for Mercenary Enlistment Chapter 170 should be ready on January 3, 2024, at around 9 p.m. KST (Korean Standard Time). The exact date and time may change, though, based on when and if the service is open.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Storyline:

On January 3, 2024, the official teaser for Chapter 170 of Mercenary Enlistment will be released to the public. We can guess what is going to occur next based on what happened in the last part of the mercenary enlistment.

In the last chapter 169, Yu Ijin as well as his friends are attacked by a group of soldiers who seem to know who he is and what he has done in the past. Although they managed to escape the attack, a few of them sustained injuries.

Lee Seo-yeon, Yu Ijin’s friend, was shot in the chest and was in very bad shape. Yu Ijin also sustained injuries. His other friend, Kim Min-ji, had to take him to the hospital. At the same time, Park Seung-ho, the leader of the soldiers and a former coworker and friend of Yu Ijin, called his boss to say that he had failed to catch Yu Ijin.

Another thing he learned was that the president of the Republic of Korea hired him and had a secret reason for doing so. The president wanted to blame Yu Ijin for a fake operation that would start a war between North and South Korea.

He planned to kill North Korea’s leader at a peace meeting and put the blame on Yu Ijin, who had been a child soldier within the North in the past. The president thought that this would get more people to back his war and help him get re-elected.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Ending Explained:

Chapter 169 of Mercenary Enlistment came out on December 30, 2023. Betrayal was the name of the chapter. Here’s a quick rundown of what the chapter was about. A group of soldiers who knew who Yu Ijin was and what he had done in the past struck him and his friends.

They fought back and tried to escape, but a blow to the chest caused Lee Seo-yeon to lose consciousness. Yu Ijin sustained injuries as well, and Kim Min-ji had to carry her. It turned out that Park Seung-ho, an old friend and coworker of Yu Ijin, was in charge of the assassins. He called his boss and told them he wasn’t able to catch Yu Ijin.

Another thing he learned was that the president of the Republic of Korea hired him for a secret reason. The president wished to blame Yu Ijin for a fake operation that would start a war between North and South Korea.

He planned to kill North Korea’s leader at a peace meeting and put the blame on Yu Ijin, who had been a child soldier within the North in the past. The president believed that this strategy would garner more support for his war and aid in his re-election. Park Seung-ho didn’t like this plan, so he chose to betray his boss.

He talked to Kim Jin-ho, Yu Ijin’s former teacher and guardian. Kim Jin-ho was also a former soldier as well as a high-ranking officer within the South Korean military. He told him about the president’s plan and asked him to help stop it.

In order to fight the president, Kim Jin-ho got his loyal coworkers together and agreed to help. He also called Yu Ijin and told him to meet him somewhere hidden. He told him he would explain everything and keep him safe from the president’s men.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Trailer Release:

Where To Watch Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170:

When you want to read Mercenary Enrollment online legally, you must use the KakaoPage website or app. The newest parts of the show are available in Korean on the website and app, along with high-quality pictures and sound effects. You can read this chapter on the NAVER Webtoon too.