MercurySteam brings back its first video game: Scrapland Remastered arrives by surprise and with improvements

This classic from the creators of Metroid DREAD comes to PC guaranteeing graphic improvements and dedicated servers.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 13 December 2021, 15:37 11 comments

For a few minutes the players of PC have a new opportunity to learn the origins of one of the most acclaimed studios of the moment: MercurySteam. In this sense, the Madrid team has released Scrapland Remastered by surprise, a reissue of the third-person action-adventure video game released with American McGee in 2004.

The production is now available for purchase at Steam y GOG in exchange for 17.95 euros (temporary launch price), and allows you to enjoy a modernized version of “a timeless jewel” that marked the future of the authors of Metroid DREAD.

4K, improved lighting, and dedicated servers among remaster additionsScrapland Remastered sets its action in Chimera, a fascinating open world inhabited by robots where humans are not welcome where the player takes control of D-Tritus, a newcomer to the planet who must investigate the crimes of a cruel serial killer. To achieve its goal, the video game allows the user to transform into dozens of robots with delusional personalities and abilities. “You’ll be able to steal their combat ships, combine parts to build your own and launch into wild races and battles, even in multiplayer mode.”

All with various graphical enhancements: 4K resolution with improved textures using AI scaling, improved lighting with new lightmaps, new dedicated servers to play online with your friends, gamepad support, etc.

MercurySteam and its next game

This announcement comes after MercurySteam passed through The Game Awards 2021, where they won the award for best action and adventure video game with the great Metroid DREAD. Now its managers are already working on a new fantasy role-playing adventure of which they shared the first details a few weeks ago.

