Merlin: Join our watchalong with the BBC collection’ creators

After checking followers into Nonnatus home for Name the Midwife and into Cardiff’s iconic Torchwood Hub, RadioTimes.com’s subsequent watch-along digital screening will take viewers again to Camelot – as a result of this time, we’re revisiting Merlin.

Airing on BBC One from 2008-2012 and starring Colin Morgan, Angel Coulby, Bradley James and Anthony Head amongst others, Merlin reimagined the early years of the famed wizard as a younger man compelled to cover his magical skills, taking up mystical challenges in each episode to defend the future King Arthur (James).

Now, on Tuesday 21st April at 7pm BST followers shall be transported again to the smash-hit drama’s first ever episode, urgent “play” on collection one, episode one The Dragon’s Name on BBC iPlayer (or on DVD or one other On-Demand service, see under) at the similar time and rewatching it collectively.

Followers can comply with alongside with the RT Watchalong with the hashtag #DragonsCall whereas the episode performs, and RadioTimes.com shall be revealing some behind-the-scenes tidbits on Twitter all through the rewatch.

And after the episode concludes we’ll be chatting to collection creators Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy on the Radio Instances Fb web page, discussing extra secrets and techniques of the present, how they solid stars like Colin Morgan, Bradley James and Katie McGrath and far, far more.

Wish to ask some questions for the Q&A your self? Simply tweet with the hashtag #AskMerlin and we’ll strive our finest to incorporate you.

So there you could have it – be part of RadioTimes.com on Tuesday 21st April to relive the glory days of Merlin, communally take pleasure in some TV with different followers round the world and hopefully carry a little bit of enjoyable to our limitless evenings at residence. Sounds magical.

Wish to watch alongside? UK followers can watch all 5 seasons of Merlin on BBC iPlayer or Netflix, and episodes are additionally out there on iTunes and Google Play.

Join our #RTWatch of Merlin collection one, episode one on Tuesday 21st April at 7pm BST