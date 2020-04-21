Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone Among Stars Set For Stephen Sondheim 90th Birthday Tribute – Variety

Broadway stars can pay a 90th birthday tribute to legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on the free digital live performance “Take Me To The World,” set to air stay on April 26.

“Take Me To The World” will happen on the 50th anniversary of the opening of Sondheim’s Broadway hit “Firm.” Raul Esparza, who starred within the Tony-winning revival of the present in 2006, will host the occasion with Mary-Mitchell Campbell serving because the musical director.

Stars together with Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Kristin Chenoweth and Aaron Tveit will carry out Sondheim classics for an internet broadcast to air through Broadway.com’s YouTube channel. The tunesmith is understood for such Principal Stem hits as “Sunday within the Park With George,” “Merrily We Roll Alongside,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “A Little Night time Music.” He additionally labored alongside Leonard Bernstein as a lyricist for “West Facet Story.” Sondheim turned 90 on March 22.

“The world is in a tough place, and we’re all trying to find one thing nice. Properly, Stephen Sondheim is greatness personified. So, we’ve assembled a gaggle of people that love Steve and have labored with Steve and have been impressed by Steve to sing his music and share some pleasure and a few heartache collectively,” stated Esparza in a press release. “We could also be removed from Broadway proper now, however Broadway isn’t removed from us. Moreover, Stephen Sondheim turned 90. What number of instances do you get to be 90? 11? So come on, say it, get it over with, come on, fast…comfortable birthday.”

The occasion serves as a fundraiser for Campbell’s group ASTEP (Artists Striving to Finish Poverty), which helps join performing and visible artists with underprivileged youth.

“Sondheim exhibits us the depth of our hearts, the complexity of our minds, and all that it’s doable to perform via his sensible marriage of music and storytelling,” stated Campbell. “Artists Striving to Finish Poverty goals to be sure that all kids dwelling in difficult conditions have the chance to be reworked by the making of artwork. In my private expertise, encountering Stephen Sondheim’s music has helped these kids think about a wholly totally different life and future for themselves. Linking Sondheim and ASTEP collectively throughout this very tough time made good sense to us. Kids and artwork.”

Different actors set to carry out for “Take Me To The World” embrace Donna Murphy, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Aaron Tveit, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani, Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma.

