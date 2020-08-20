Message received on social media, Yogi Adityanath gave about 10 lakh rupees for student, know

Lucknow: After getting information on social media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given assistance of Rs 9.90 lakh for the treatment of heart valve of a B.Ed student of Gorakhpur. Also Read – BJP leader shot dead in Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath expressed grief

State Information Director Shishir told 'Bhasha' that Madhulika Mishra, daughter of Rakesh Chandra Mishra, resident of Fish village Campierganj in Gorakhpur, has damaged both the valves of the heart and has to be operated but it is not possible due to lack of money. Was able to happen Family members were worried about this for a long time.

He told that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to know about this through social media, he wrote a letter to Madhulika's father and told that Rs. 9.90 lakh has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for the treatment of his daughter in Medanta and this amount is Medanta. Has been sent to the hospital. Madhulika's father's happiness was no more than finding this letter.

According to Shishir, the Chief Minister has said in his letter that it is hoped that with this amount, his operation will be done safely and that he will be able to continue his healthy studies soon. With the help of Yogi Adityanath, Madhulika’s operation has now become possible. The whole family has thanked CM. Explain that the poor are helped by the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.