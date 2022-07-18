Messi acted as Neymar’s translator in Japan: the comical moment of the presentation of the PSG stars in Tokyo

The PSG is already in Japanese land to start with the last phase of his preseason. The Parisian team arrived in Tokyo as part of their tour before the start of the competition and both Lionel Messi, as Neymar y Kylian Mbappe They were protagonists of a presentation that had everything.

The powerful attacking trident attended an event together with the new coach Christophe Galtier where they answered some questions and talked about Japanese football. The first to speak was the French striker: “It is a pleasure for us to be here, we have had a great reception since we have arrived at the airport and at the hotel. We hope to have some nice days here,” Mbappe said in French.

Later it was the turn of the Argentine, who He had a hearing aid in his ear that translated the question into Spanish. from the presenter: “It is a pleasure to be here again. We haven’t been here for a long time, me personally. We know how fanatical the people here are, how happy they are that the big clubs come to do the preseason. We’re happy. Hopefully it will be a great stay for everyone.”

Immediately afterwards, the Brazilian prepared to respond but it was at that moment that the first problem arose and Messi had to act as a translator since his device was not well tuned and could not understand what was consulted.

“That you make a comment for the people of Japan”Told him The flea to his former teammate at FC Barcelona. A situation that was repeated towards the end of the welcome ceremony, where already resigned and laughing, Neymar told those present: “Leo is my translator.”

At one point during the event, the three players received a group of children who asked them questions and asked for advice on how to succeed in the world of football: “The truth is, through football I learned a lot of things., such as responsibility, learning, effort, sacrifice, companionship. I think that through football I was generating my responsibility, growth”

“The important thing is to enjoyIt’s what you have to do as a boy, have fun responsibly on the field”, the captain of the Argentine team told the little boy with whom he also shared some ball touches.

lastly also were asked about their impression of Japanese football and the development of sport in the Asian country: “I think Japanese football has grown in recent times. We see it through their selection, which is competitive, orderly, competes as equals. That shows how strong and competitive Japan has become, ”Messi considered, always in Spanish.

It is worth mentioning that the only one who dared to speak in Japanese was Kylian Mbappéwho limited himself to saying “Arigato” (Thank you) at the end of an answer.

PSG will be in Japan until July 25. After beating Quevelly 2-0 in France, the squad traveled to Japan to play three friendlies: against Kawasaki Frontale the 20th, the Urawa Red the 23rd and the Play Osaka the 25th

KEEP READING

PSG announced the signing of the “new Henry” and Icardi’s future in France is unknown

Profound changes in PSG: the list of expendables was known and the DT announced “disciplinary rules” in the locker room

Official: Barcelona confirmed Robert Lewandowski as a new signing