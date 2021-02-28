Messi against Sevilla, his favorite victim: assistance, goal to finish the game and the great controversy he starred in

Lionel Messi’s match against Sevilla

Barcelona justified their victory against Sevilla as a visitor and it was two points (with two more games) of the leader Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league. Lionel Messi he again gave the note and made him his favorite victim, although he also helped open the result with an assist and was startled by a play in which he was close to being sent off for a double yellow.

Within a flat, lackluster, frictionless first half with few arrivals, the Argentine’s lucidity played in favor of Barcelona at minute 28, when the low pass in depth enabled Ousmane Dembélé’s hand in hand for the 1-0. Leo, who largely moved as a right winger, was free to move around the front of the attack and actually leaked the connection located as a hitch.

Before the end of the first half, he generated the yellow for Diego Carlos (replaced at halftime) by holding it with his back to the goal in three quarters of the court. And after a while, in an attempt to pressure Brazilian Fernando, referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández understood that he had been violent enough to warrant a warning. Replays showed that it didn’t even touch him. The biggest inconvenience occurred a minute later, precisely at 42, when he touched French Jules Koundé from behind and was close to being sent off. The judge understood that his infraction did not demand another card despite the exaggerated claim of all Seville, including his coach Julen Lopetegui, who was ejected from the substitute bench shouting and was reprimanded.

Messi did not even touch Fernando but the referee admonished him (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

At minute 6 of the complement he went down to receive as number 5 and, by force, commanded an attack by Barça that ended with De Jong overflowing on the right and the appearance of Jordi Alba as a center forward. The left back did not get to push the hunt. Then Messi came into contact with the ball in a good collective maneuver with several teammates involved that culminated in a North American Dest’s post shot.

It was at a quarter of an hour when Messi wasted an unbeatable situation: Dembélé put it together as a left winger, dragged marks, hooked and gave in before the arrival of his attack partner. The Rosario grabbed her very low and threw her very high.

When the complement was averaging, he sent a closed center, located on the right, which ended in a goal from Lenglet: was annulled by offside. Later the formula was repeated and this time the Frenchman’s head was barely deflected, although he was again in an advanced position.

Messi was favored by a rebound on the play of Barcelona’s second goal (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

The score was sealed thanks to a wall of Messi with the youth Ilaix Moriba, who returned first for the leak in the area of ​​a Leo that got rid of Fernando, withstood the onslaught of Jesús Navas and resolved in two halves after the initial intervention of goalkeeper Bono.

Messi cut the longest streak without converting Sevilla (three games) and continues as top gunner of the Spanish championship with 19 shouts (three of them were criminal). He has more goals than all the forwards of the Blaugrana squad scored in the tournament (18). For his part, he stretched his magnificent numbers against the opponent on duty, the team he beat the most throughout his career: 38 goals in 42 duels. This Wednesday Barcelona will try to twist history for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against the Sevillians (who won 2-0 in the first leg) at the Camp Nou. And Messi will seek to do his thing.

