Messi and Cristiano at PSG? The enigmatic message of the Arab sheikh who anticipated the signing of the Argentine

“Maybe?”: The message of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani

The rumor was installed weeks ago and although many came out to deny that Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Juventus in the current transfer market, a man revolutionized social networks in the last hours. This is the Arab Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, who before the agreement between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint Germain He had announced the same days before on his Twitter account.

Now, the Qatari sent an enigmatic message on the same social network: “Maybe?”, was what he wrote in Spanish, English and French with an image of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo formed side by side in the PSG uniform. The tweet was replicated in a very short time and reports about the possible transfer of the Portuguese star increased.

It is worth mentioning that Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani had already anticipated on August 6 that the negotiations between the Parisian entity and Messi had ended satisfactorily: it was days before the official announcement. “The negotiations have officially concluded. Announce later “, was the message he shared last 8/6 and has more than 30 thousand likes.

The tweet that anticipated Messi’s fate three days before his official presentation

The day after his first tweet that advanced Messi’s signing with the French team, this soccer fan and Honorary Member of the Qatari Arab Club (as stated in his personal description) went for more: “You don’t need to wait … You don’t need an official announcement. Things are 100% fixed “. And, in English, he mentioned: “Messi is another tower in Paris.”

What many wonder is where Cristiano would fit in a team that has plenty of stars on its roster. And there the index fingers point to the probable sale of the French Kylian Mbappé, who a few hours ago broke the silence after the completion of the last major signings and he just referred to Messi and Ronaldo: “Those players are incomparable. They have broken all the laws of statistics. They’ve had ten, fifteen extraordinary years. I watch the games of other great players to see what they do. I know how to do this, but can the other do it too? I think other players are watching me too. I think that pushes footballers to elevate their game, just as Messi was good for Ronaldo and Ronaldo was good for Messi ”.

In France, the expectation is set on the next commitment of the team led by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who started with a perfect score this season (wins against Troyes, Racing de Strasbourg and Brest) and will visit Reims next Sunday for the fourth day of the season. Ligue 1 with the possible debut of Lionel Andrés Messi. The tickets for that appointment were sold out 5 days before: the host club has already sold the more than 20,000 seats that were available.

