Messi and Neymar were whistled by PSG fans

The 3-1 fall in the Santiago Bernabeu is not one more for him Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The all-star team said goodbye to the top competition prematurely in the round of 16 when they lost to Real Madrid and, with several months to go, the season seems over. Given this panorama, the public that approached the Princes Park to see the commitment to the Bordeaux unleashed all his fury on Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The South Americans were the main targeted by supporters and the local press. Despite having a good performance in the Santiago Bernabeu, both the Rosario star and the Brazilian crack were repudiated by the partiality that populated the Parisian stands. Each ball they touched was accompanied by a widespread whistle that exposed the discontent of the fans.

It should be noted that in an article The Parisian published this Thursday, the journalist Frédéric Gouaillard wondered if it was a success to have signed Lionel Messi. It is evident that as a business his hiring was a success since the striker arrived as a free agent, although his style of play was not going to be easy to fit into the capital team. “It is clear that these prestigious recruitments, responding to market opportunities, did not work”maintained the chronicler.

“PSG: I’m bored.” One of the claims of the fans in the Parc des Princes. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“Since the acquisition of the club in 2011, the people in charge of Qatar have insisted that they want a team capable of winning all the competitions but also all the votes with an attractive game. This is the mission entrusted to each coach who arrives in Paris. On paper, the signing of Messi seemed to fulfill these requirements, but Pochettino’s teams have always combined a lot of pressure and intensity. It is not really the profile of the Argentine genius or of Wijnaldum”, he argued.

At this point the editor also wondered if The flea He was really a footballer capable of adapting to the coach’s expectations and, as if this were not enough, to the needs of PSG itself: “Was it necessary to look for the former Barcelona player, even if it meant adding an element, certainly valuable, but incapable of defending, to an attack that already had two, Neymar and Mbappé?”. There it was then remarked that Pochettino’s team opted for a 7+3 team, that is, a match between the offensive trident and the rest of the outfield players, something that allowed the Real Madrid achieve the comeback at the Bernabéu.

Today, when the protagonists went out on the field again, both Leo and Neymar were the most punished by the local public. One more example of the ingratitude that coexists with football. The failure in the Champions League was not exclusively the responsibility of the strikers.

