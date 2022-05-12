Messi displaced McGregor in the Forbes ranking and became the highest paid athlete in the world for the second time in his life: the top 10

La Pulga celebrated Ligue 1 with PSG in his first season with the team (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

For the second time since he broke into the world of football with his talent, Lionel Messi tops the list in 2022 Forbes of the highest paid athletes in the world. His departure from Barcelona after 17 successful seasons and subsequent arrival at PSG in France generated more income for the 34-year-old Argentine striker’s bank accounts, which allowed him to lead the payroll again, as happened in 2019.

As confirmed Forbesthe gross earnings (without the tax deduction) of the captain of the Argentine national team in the year will amount to $130 million. That figure is made up of the contract that links him to Paris Saint Germain (USD 75 million, 22 less than what he received last season in the Blaugrana team), added to 55 million related to sponsors and image sales, an item that grew exponentially with his move to France. Socios.com, Adidas, Pepsi, Budweiser and Hard Rock Internacional are the most prominent commercial agreements in his portfolio.

The meteoric trajectory of the Rosario star reported him, for example, that in 2020 he exceeded 1 billion dollars in earnings, a ceiling that Cristiano Ronaldo had drilled before him. As for strictly sports, in 2022 he managed to lift Ligue 1 with the team led by his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, but he fell by the wayside in the Champions League and the French Cup. In any case, his great goal for the year is marked by fire in November, when the World Cup in Qatar begins.

Second on the list was an NBA icon: LeBron James. the star of Los Angeles Lakers, which failed to qualify for the playoffs this season, totaled $121 million. The podium is closed by another footballer: Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portuguese attacker returned to Manchester United and the furor he caused pushed him to pocket 115 million dollars.

A curious case is that of Conor McGregor. The mixed martial arts fighter topped the list in 2021 with 180 million, but 150 of that was linked to the sale of his brand of Irish whiskey. On this occasion, he was outside the top ten, although Forbes He warned that his name will appear among the first 50, when he announces the rest of the members in the coming days.

Combining the income of the 10 highest paid athletes, they reach 992 million, the third highest figure since the magazine compiled the ranking. It fell behind the 1.06 billion in 2018 and the 1.05 billion in 2021.

THE TOP 10 HIGHEST-PAID ATHLETES OF 2022

At 34 years old, Messi is still a magnet for big brands (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

1-Lionel Messi: $130 million (75 for the contract with PSG and 55 for sponsorship).

At 37 years old, LeBron does not lose validity (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

2-LeBron James: $121.2 million (41.2 for his contract with the Lakers and 80 million off the field).

Cristiano has very good numbers on his return to United, but the team did not accompany him (REUTERS / Ian Walton)

3-Cristiano Ronaldo: $115 million (60 on the field, 55 off it).

Neymar, another icon of PSG and the Brazilian team (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

4-Neymar: 95 million (70 y 25).

The 34-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard revolutionized the way of playing in the NBA (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

5-Stephen Curry: 92.8 millones (45.8 y 47)

The 33-year-old Nets star has two NBA championship rings (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

6-Kevin Durant: 92.1 million (42.1 y 50)

At 40 years old and despite injuries, the Swiss Roger Federer is still the convener (EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/File)



7-Roger Federer: 90.7 million (0.7 on the circuit and 90 off the courts).

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez enters the arena to face Dimitry Bivol (not pictured) in their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

8-Saúl Canelo Álvarez: 90 million (85 in the ring and 5 outside of it).

At 44, Tom Brady, star of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, retired and then regretted it, so he will continue to shine in the NFL (REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton / File Photo)

9-Tom Brady: 83.9 million (31.9 y 52).

The 27-year-old Greek is the franchise player for the Milwaukee Bucks, defending NBA champions (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

10-Giannis Antetokounmpo: 80.9 million (39.9 and 41).

KEEP READING:

After Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City, the other seven signings that could break the market