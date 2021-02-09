Messi dressed in the PSG shirt: the cover of France Football that fuels the rumors of his transfer

The future of Lionel Messi is unknown but the rumors that link him with PSG are growing (Photo: REUTERS)

Every day that passes is one day less so Lionel Messi decide on your future. The Argentine star, who some time ago expressed his intention to change teams, will be a free player in a couple of months and could leave FC Barcelona. Among her suitors appears the mighty Paris Saint Germain and in France rumors of his arrival began to grow.

After Ángel Di María’s statements, it is now the magazine France Football the one that fed the versions that Messi could move to Paris for the next season. The famous sports newspaper put on its cover this Monday the Argentine star dressed in the shirt of the Parisian club.

In this issue, they published a report titled “The secret letter of PSG”, where they explain the different factors – such as their friendship with Neymar, economic possibilities and other financial issues – that could cause The flea leave the Barça upon expiration of his contract the 1st of July and put the rubric to play in the current French champion.

Messi in the France Football cap with the PSG jersey.

“Claimed by Neymar and flirted behind the scenes by Leonardo, the player of the six Ballon d’Or and 33 springs would be a real bargain for the capital club. FF conducted a survey among specialists and various friends and acquaintances. He revealed how Neymar is going to attract Messi to Paris and in what conditions the Argentine could arrive. It is a valuable insight one week into the first leg between Barça and PSG ”, the magazine anticipated France Football on their website.

This media also conducted a survey with specialists to assess the possible landing of the Argentine crack in a Paris Saint Germain to pretend to be European champion and has renewed his hopes by putting Mauricio Pochettino coach.

This cap with Messi dressed in the PSG shirt comes after Say Maria, one of his sides in the Argentine National Team, said that “There are many possibilities” that the Rosario star of 33 years be signed by the French cast. These are statements that did not go unnoticed, just when the Barça and the PSG are a few days away from facing each other in the Champions League. The first leg is next Tuesday February 16th at Camp Nou and the return is the March 10th on French territory.

Lionel Messi scored with Barcelona in the victory against Betis for LaLiga (Photo: REUTERS)

Since last January 1, Messi is in legal conditions to negotiate freely with any club. In any case, there is no indication that Leo has made any decision regarding his sporting future and the world of football is still waiting for the outcome of this story.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Gestures of anger as a substitute, goal and an unexpected record in the sights: Lionel Messi’s game against Betis

The 6 hidden details in the most carefree photo sequence of the Messi family

The media war between Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain by Lionel Messi that exploded after Di María’s declaration