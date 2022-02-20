Messi gave a masterful assistance from the pipe and showed a good level despite the defeat of PSG, but the French press criticized him again

* The goal pass for Neymar to score 3-1

It was the most difficult week for Lionel Messi since he landed on French soil after the criticism he received from the local media for his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League. As if he had accused the blow, Leo was one of the high points of his team beyond the fact that the PSG ended up losing 3-1 against Nantes corresponding to the 25th date of Ligue 1.

The Argentine was involved in the game, he always participated in the movement of the ball, he showed great connections with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, as well as being one of those who generated the most in the attack of his team.

It is true that Rosario had no luck in the first stage of the game. His team went 0-3 to the locker room, but he had made merits not to reach that context. At 7 minutes, he had his cry after being hand in hand after starting an excellent combination with Neymar and Mbappé in midfield but his shot ended up hitting the goalkeeper’s body Alban Lafont.

When the clock flirted with half an hour of action, the stellar trio connected again: Kylian pivoted, Ney took the ball and played for Leo inside the box. The Argentine raised his head and left the ball on the penalty spot for Idrissa Gana Gueye, who was unable to define precisely.

In the complement, his contributions began to crystallize. Seconds after returning from the locker room, Messi gave a brilliant spout assist for Ney to stay in a privileged position inside the area: the Brazilian hooked and defined the discount of the team from the French capital.

The discount emboldened those led by Mauricio Pochettino and Messi was in charge of carrying the flag of the game. He threw a wall in the middle of the pitch, raised his head and took a deep pass from the center circle for Mbappé to exploit his speed. Dennis Appiah hooked the French attacker and the referee did not hesitate to award the penalty. However, Neymar was at the center of the criticism: he made a striking performance and gave the ball to the rival goalkeeper.

As the game progressed, the scoreboard would no longer be moved despite the fact that Messi had a chance at 68 – which ended up being deflected by Andrei Girotto when the shot was destined for a goal – and another shot more deflected towards the end of the game.

What is striking about the case is that the popular newspaper The Team he reloaded his inks on Messi’s performance: he gave it a 4 as a score. The chroniclers, who gave the Nantes goalkeeper Lafont a 10, assured that the “Argentine was not saved” of the mediocrity of PSG and highlighted that it was “more decisive after the break”. “He evolved lower in a quarterback role in football. Lack of lucidity at the end of the match”they affirmed.

The evaluations of the journalists of the French newspaper ranged from 2 (Wijnaldum) to 5 at mostscore they received Bernat, Verratti and Neymar. “The Brazilian is sharp and already very strong, although he didn’t get everything right. He was the most offensively inspired Parisian with four assists that could have been decisive”, they argued about Ney. Mbappé, for his part, took a 3.

The means, medium The Parisian gave him a low score (4.5) but highlighted him above his peers. He saw in Marquinhos the best of PSG (with 5) and Kimpembé (4.5) as another of the highest points along with Leo, within the poor ratings before the fall. Neymar and Mbappé got a 4 for this newspaper.

Before facing the rematch against the Merengue at Santiago BernabeuPSG will have to attend two other commitments related to Ligue 1, which it still leads with a 13-point difference, waiting for Marseille’s duel this Sunday. He will host Saint-Etienne on Saturday February 26 and will finally go to Nice on March 5. Then, on the 9th of that month, she will travel to Spain to close the round of 16.

It should be noted that in the run-up to the duel against Nantes, Mauricio Pochettino had defended Messi against journalistic criticism: “I’m happy with his performance, he’s had a very good performance. I think that part of the team playing well has been due to his ability to interpret the game, his ability to hit all the pieces on the pitch, his commitment and the number of interventions he had for the team”.

