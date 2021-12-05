Messi, intimate: from “I agreed to lose” to his relationship with Antonela and the comparisons with Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi with his seventh Ballon d’Or (EFE)



Few days ago, Lionel Messi once again marked a milestone in his already glorious career. The Rosario star won his seventh Ballon d’Or, the award given by the sports magazine France Football. In the 65th edition of the gala, which was held in the Theater of the Châtelet from Paris, the Argentine was the big star of the evening after beating the Polish Robert Lewandowski, who was second in the vote as the most outstanding player of the last season.

To honor this new accolade, the French publication launched a special edition after the award ceremony and Messi is on the cover of the magazine. In the photo, you can see PSG No. 30 dressed in casual clothes, jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers, at the foot of an immense marble staircase and with the trophy at his feet. What’s more, the flea He gave a long interview in which he talked about various football issues, as well as his family and the comparisons with Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, from whom he took two Ballons d’Or advantage.

When asked about the nickname of being the best footballer of all time, the Rosario was forceful in his message. “I never said that I am the best in history nor do I try to get that idea. For me, being considered one of the best in history is more than enough. It is something that I would never have imagined. It is something that does not interest me, it does not change anything to be considered the best or not. And I never wanted to be “he said in the interview with France Football.

Then, Messi remarked that he does not feel like a role model other than that he is a known and adored character in all parts of the world.

“I don’t know if I am a role model … I don’t like being a role model or giving advice. I fought for my dreams. At first it was to be a professional player, then I tried to improve myself and achieve new goals every year. In the midst of all this, there is also an element of luck. It also depends on God, and I think he chose to have this happen to me.”, Sentenced the 34-year-old player.

The Argentine was once again considered the best player of the last season in Europe (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Messi has just completed an unforgettable 2021 with the Argentine team. The captain led the team led by Lionel Scaloni to a historic consecration in the mythical Maracana from Rio de Janeiro after beating Brazil in the final of the Copa América and thus breaking a drought of almost three decades without titles for the senior team. It’s more, the Albiceleste He qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 four dates before the end of the Qualifiers.

In that sense, Messi was also asked about the historical comparisons with Diego Armando Maradona, another world soccer star, and his different ways of being in his role as leader. What did the Rosario say? “Honestly, I have never compared myself to Diego, absolutely not. I did not pay attention to these comparisons. However, other reviews have bothered me in the past. I had very difficult moments with the national team, really, but not because of that ”, he explained.

Throughout the note, Messi also highlighted the meaning that his wife and children have for him. For example, when coming home from a loss, your reaction changed over time after a loss with your team.

“I have to admit, yes. I’ve never liked losing since I was little. I learned … I am not going to say that I get used to it, but that I agreed to lose“, said. “Now it is different. Since I have my children, when I get home, it helps me a lot to put things in perspective, to forget what happened in the field, “added Messi and compared the present to when he was still in a relationship with Antonela without the presence of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

What does Antonela mean in life for the footballer who emerged at Newell’s? “Obviously, is someone extremely important in my life. Not only because she is the mother of my children, but also because she has been with me practically since the beginning of my career. He knows me by heart and knows how to behave with me, depending on each situation. Especially when I’m sad or can’t achieve my goals. We also enjoy the many beautiful moments that we have the opportunity to experience together. He is an essential person for me, like my three children ”, he highlighted.

Messi with Antonela and his three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Another of the topics that Messi was consulted in the special edition of France Football was about his duel with Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade and that was enhanced with the arrival of the Portuguese to Real Madrid when the Argentine was the star of Barcelona.

“I always wanted to outdo myself and not look at what others could do. With Cristiano we have maintained the competition for years within the same Championship. It has been wonderful and It has helped us both to continue growing in our respective careers. But without necessarily having one eye on the other. I just wanted to improve myself to be the best at all and not be better than everyone else, “he replied.

For the farewell, the Argentine was reminded of a phrase that his former partner and friend Javier Mascherano said about the meaning of being Messi and that, to be Messi, you have to be special for all that that entails. “I’ve been Messi for thirty-four years, so I’m starting to get used to it”was the first thing the Rosario said with a laugh.

And then, he completed his thought. “I am happy with everything that I have been through, although sometimes I have to admit that I would like to go unnoticed, enjoy my family without people recognizing me. I am not complaining, on the contrary, it is always nice to receive a compliment, a smile or someone ask me for a photo. I’m used to it and, for me, it has become normal ”.

The cover of the magazine with Messi as the protagonist

OTHER PHRASES BY LIONEL MESSI

On the number 10 shirt at PSG that Neymar wears: “The 10th was for him. I came to a new team to help. It was an extraordinary gesture on his part. I expected it because I know Neymar. We spend time at Barcelona and we are friends. It seemed fairer to keep the number 10. That is why I chose one that I liked (30) ”.

When he threw himself on the ground behind the barrier against City: “At that time we had a need to do it. We were winning. Nobody was there to do it and since I was out there, I did it. Frankly, it was nothing. We all have to contribute something to obtain results ”.

His attitude in the 2006 Champions League celebrations: “I’m sorry I did. I did not realize what was happening. At that moment I was thinking about the fact that I had not played. At least I would have liked to be on the bench that night. Until my injury (tear against Chelsea in the second round), I participated in the Champions League. I was disappointed. I am deeply sorry for that episode. We won that Champions League and I was not sure what would happen again because it is a difficult competition to win. Then, fortunately, I had the opportunity to enjoy it. “

How is it as a teammate: “You should ask the others (laughs). I don’t know if it’s easy or not… Those who know me know who I am, and those who don’t know me do it little by little. It may be that for young people it is more difficult with respect to the image they have of me, but once they get to know me, they relax ”.

KEEP READING:

The most sincere note to Pipa Higuaín: her critical view of the soccer environment and the emotional memory of her mother

Pochettino had a tense dialogue with journalists and starred in a strange moment at the PSG conference