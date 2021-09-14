“Messi is not God, he is the father of God”: the phrase of an Argentine coach that went viral

* Nestor Gorosito’s definition of Lionel Messi

The phrases to define Lionel Messi abound around the world. Those football fans who closely followed the evolution of Rosario try to add a new twist every time they try to explain what their performance generates in them. In this case, Nestor Gorosito He threw on the table a metaphor with which he sought to detail the emotion that arouses in him.

The coach of Gimnasia de La Plata, before adding his first points since his landing in the Lobo (equality 0 to 0 against Vélez in the Forest), made clear his devotion to the Paris Saint Germain star with a singular phrase: “For me Messi is the father of God, practically. It’s not God, it’s the dad. I feel weak “

“He gave me a t-shirt and my tears fell. I never felt anything for anyone, absolutely for anyone ”, added DT in dialogue with ESPN. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Beanie surrenders at the feet of Rosario. In your account Twitter He usually praises him during every exhibition he makes with the PSG or Argentina team shirt.

For example, when the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona was confirmed, the former strategist of San Lorenzo, Tigre, Argentinos Juniors and River Plate, among others, showed himself in a similar line to point against the actions of the main president of the Barça entity : “Laporta, you have no forgiveness. You kicked God out of his house! “

After starting their way in Gymnastics with a 4-0 against Godoy Cruz in Mendoza, the La Plata cast tied at home against Vélez. At a press conference, the coach valued the improvement in his leadership: “We were much more of a team than the other day against Godoy Cruz. In the first half we had a very nervous and imprecise start. It seems to me that because of what was done by the two teams, the tie was logical, although one always has the desire to win ”.

“The performance of the second half of the team was very auspicious, especially in the first minutes where we generated situations, but we must continue to grow, this is not enough for us, Gimnasia wants more and we expect more,” said Gorosito.

The Lobo, who has not won for seven presentations, harvests a total of 11 units, 12 of the leader Lanús. The next presentation of those from La Plata will be on Monday, from 1:30 p.m., before Unión de Santa Fe in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo.

