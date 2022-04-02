“Messi is now the grandfather of the forest”: the harsh criticism of a Polish legend after the World Cup draw

Antoni Piechniczek, who made history with Poland at Spain 1982, was critical of Lionel Messi’s level (Photo by Peter Robinson – PA Images via Getty Images)

All the teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup already know perfectly well the path they will have to navigate to lift the long-awaited trophy. As fate would have it, Argentina is the top seed in Group C, where it will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

In this way, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, two of the great favorites of the last Ballon d’Or, will face each other on November 30 at the 974 Stadium. Throbbing this promising encounter, Antoni Piechniczek, Polish coach during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, launched a controversial analysis about the present of Rosario.

The coach who led his country to a historic third place in the World Cup sentenced in dialogue with NaTemat that the Flea is “the grandfather of the Forest” and that even Lionel Scaloni could put him as a substitute in Qatar.

“I am interested in this clash, although I recognize that I would have been more interested in this duel if Lionel Messi had been five or six years younger. Or if he was a partner of Lewandowski. We can be excited about such competition, but let’s be honest… Messi is now the ‘grandfather of the forest’. This is no longer the footballer that he was just a few years ago. It is not fully known what role he will play in the World Cup in Qatar”, the 79-year-old strategist, who was also the coach of Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Antoni Piechniczek, Lionel Messi could be a substitute at the Qatar World Cup (REUTERS/Diego Vara)

Although the 10 comes from being the scorer of the Albiceleste in the South American Qualifiers together with Lautaro Martínez and being key to winning the Copa América in Brazil 2021, the DT questioned the role of the PSG man in the World Cup: “It is possible that the coach decides to put him on the bench in Messi’s current form. In order not to scare other young players in the Argentine national team, he can play a role like Zlatan Ibrahimović in the Swedish national team. Him playing the last 15-20 minutes of the match, coming on as a substitute”.

“It can happen that Messi plays a sensational tournament. I don’t know this, but this option cannot be ruled out, because in football there are always surprises. However, seeing how he looks in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, he is not the same Messi as before”, he concluded about the 34-year-old striker, who in the current season has scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists for the French capital team.

On the other hand, he was satisfied with the area that touched the Polish National Team: “It’s hard for me not to be happy. This is a group within our reach. I think we can be optimistic about the fact that we have a chance to qualify for the next round. I’m just talking about possibilities. We cannot get lost in thinking that the World Cup has not started yet, and that we have already defeated these opponents.”

KEEP READING:

The surprising phrase of Rogelio Funes Mori about how he would celebrate a goal against Argentina in the World Cup

The 5 marks of Maradona in World Cups that Lionel Messi could break in Qatar 2022

Poland’s mockery of Messi after knowing that he will play against Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar