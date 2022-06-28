Messi published a sensual dance by Antonela Roccuzzo that revolutionized social networks

La Pulga shared it on his Instagram account and the video went viral

Lionel Messi y Antonela Roccuzzoalong with his three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, plus other relatives and friends, enjoy a paradisiacal holiday in Ibiza. In the last few hours, La Pulga surprised with a publication by his wife that revolutionized social networks.

The Argentine star enjoyed David Guetta’s show and shared a sensual dance by Antonela, which quickly went viral. Roccuzzo, for his part, also recorded different moments of the show by the renowned DJ and producer.

In the images that appear on their Instagram accounts, beside the people from Rosario can be seen Luis Suárez and Cesc Fábregas and their wives. The Barcelona player from Spain also appears, Ferran Torres. Everyone enjoys the last days of vacation before the start of the season.

La Pulga’s wife shared it on her Instagram account

The stay of the Argentine star on the island of the Mediterranean Sea is already public knowledge and a new day of sun exposed him to the cameras of the inhabitants or tourists who are in the same location. Far from fleeing from the flashes or the affection of the supporters, Lionel Messi starred in a new scene while he was chatting with another footballer.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker met German Denis in the pool of his chain of hotels and a lady approached him to ask for greetings for all his children. “Hello Malena, Matías, Benjamín and Julián I send you a big kiss, I hope you are doing well and the best”, Lionel answered after the follower’s detailed instructions. With a nice smile and with a pink and light blue swimsuitsocial networks went crazy for Messi’s good vibes during his vacation.

La Pulga did not run away from the cameras and receives any fan in a good way

Another of the videos that went viral on Monday was when he appeared again with Luis Suárez in a restaurant in the area. All the fans present got up from their chairs to get the photo of her with the Flea, who agreed to take a few seconds in a good way. In addition, the Uruguayan striker did the same and also welcomed the requests from fans to pose for the cameras.

The Uruguayan and the Argentine stopped for photos of the fans in Ibiza

In the day on Sunday, Fought He uploaded a photo to his social networks with Lionel taking a nap at six in the afternoon and Antonella Roccuzzo added another where the four couples who star in the holidays are: Suarez he is with his wife sofia balbywhile other members are Cesc Fábregas and his wife Daniella Saaanin addition to Mariana Balby (Suarez’s sister-in-law) and her husband.

There are still days of relaxation left for the captain of the Argentine team, since the preseason with the PSG will start next July 4th with an international tour of Japan. He will stay on the Asian continent until Monday 25, the day on which he will play the last of the three scheduled matches, against Play Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suite. Previously he will face Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo (Wednesday 20) and at Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium (Saturday 23).

After the exotic preseason, the Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday 5 to Sunday 7 August. Although in addition to the local championship, the Cups and the Champions League with the Parisian cast, the main objective of Lionel Messi is he World Cup in Qatar 2022.

On August 6, the season will officially begin for PSG on the 30thwho will face a more than challenging semester since, in addition to trying to win the Champions League again, he will have to play the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Argentina from Monday, November 21.

KEEP READING:

The millions behind the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira: how much is the fortune of each one and the assets in common

The love story with Graciela Borges, the minions for money with Ortega and the false move by the National Team: the memories of Anguila Gutiérrez

The transfer guru in Europe spoke about the chances that River Plate has of incorporating Luis Suárez

Boca points to a jewel of Argentine football before the departure of Salvio: Gallardo wanted it for River Plate and has dual citizenship

Messi’s greetings from a pool in Ibiza and the chaos he generated with Luis Suárez at lunchtime