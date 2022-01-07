Messi trained differently at PSG: the special proposal he would have received from the National Team for the Qualifiers

Argentine footballers Mauro Icardi (l), Lionel Messi (c), Leonardo Paredes (2-d) and Angel Di María (r), in a file photo. EFE / Christophe Petit Tesso



After recovering from the coronavirus, Lionel Messi rejoined the Paris Saint-Germain squad this Thursday and he trained differently To the group. According to RMC Sport, the Argentine star was at the “Camp des Loges” training center, but did not work with his teammates.

After being isolated for several days in his native Rosario after contracting COVID-19, Messi landed in Paris on Wednesday afternoon. Almost simultaneously, the club officially reported Messi’s return after testing negative for coronavirus and that he would be part of the group “in the coming days.”

Now The doubt is due to the presence of the star in next Sunday’s game against Olympique de Lyon, as a visitor. The squad has Friday and Saturday practices ahead of them, before leaving for Lyon. Coach Mauricio Pochettino will give his usual press conference on Saturday at 10 (Argentina time) and there he will surely confirm Messi’s situation.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni diagrammed the list of summoned for the meetings with Chile and Colombia, corresponding to the South American Qualifiers. The coach of the Argentine team will announce before next Wednesday the list of players who will face the commitments on January 27 and February 1 against Chile, in Calama, and Colombia, in Córdoba, respectively, by the dates 15 and 16 of the continental tournament.

Despite the fact that Scaloni does not usually make this list public until a few days before the first match of each window, by regulation foreign clubs must receive notifications of those summoned by foreign teams 15 days in advance. And today the technical director who is currently in his Spanish residence in Mallorca has a forked path between the tranquility of the guaranteed qualification for the World Cup in Qatar and the concern about some casualties that the “stable cast” of the national team would have to suffer, especially in the cases of some of its main figures.

And in that aspect, the first on the list is precisely the captain, Lionel Messi, who has just overcome a process of contagion in coronavirus and just today joined the Paris Saint-Germain training sessions performing different tasks. And on this very day and simultaneously the contagion of Ángel Di María was reported, who began a period of isolation and cannot practice at the French club.

Scaloni’s idea of ​​giving “Lío” a break on this double date must have the agreement of Messi, that he never wants to get off the commitments with the Argentine national team, and will have to analyze what is the most convenient.

But on the other hand, Scaloni is concerned that in the run-up to the World Cup there will not be many opportunities to bring the whole group together and compete, because after these two matches and those on Thursday, March 24, against Venezuela, possibly in Santiago del Estero (or in Newell’s) and the following Tuesday 29 against Ecuador, in Quito, on dates 17 and 18, the Qualifiers will end and there will be no activity for the selected team.

The only possibility of competing against a European great will subsequently be the National Team only on June 1 against Italy, in London (Wembley), for the Euro-American Cup between the champions of both continents. That is why it will be important every game that has the possibility of playing the team with demand and the Qualifiers they have, especially for their rivals, since except for Venezuela, the other three next rivals will be fighting inch by inch for a place in Qatar.

It is that the opportunity to get some friendlies for the second half of the year will collide with the intensity of interclub competition, especially in Europe, which will have to tighten their calendars precisely for the World Cup and that is why they will be forced to close their seasons in order to October or at the latest in early November. It is worth remembering that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin on November 21 and end on December 18.

