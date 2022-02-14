Messi used to say that he was better than him and they competed for who scored the most goals, but the injuries harmed him and he became a globetrotter: “I’m a normal player”

Messi together with Vázquez, in the formative divisions of Barcelona

“The best is Victor Vázquez”.

He had more than enough against his rivals, that’s why the biggest competition was inside the locker room, almost like a game. For this reason, they fought to see who scored the most goals year after year with the most influential footballer of the last 15 years, the little Argentinian who dribbled at supersonic speed and had signed his commitment to the Barcelona on a napkin

However, already on the threshold of his premature rise to the elite, before the eyes of the world discovered him, a Lionel Messi At the age of cadets (14, 15 years old), he did not hesitate when asked who was the greatest exponent of the mythical category 87 of the Masía: “The best is Víctor Vázquez”.

Yes, he was the best next to the Flea, of Gerard Piquéfrom Cesc Fabregas. “The best of the team was Víctor, a player who was the natural leader of the group”, the Barcelona defender still stressed today. “He was one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen”, Pep Guardiola knew how to define him. Forward-turned-midfielder, at 35, he continues to be active and successful in MLS, wearing the jersey of Los Angeles Galaxyalthough far from the seat on the throne that was predicted for him, even in competition with Messi.

What happened along the way so that he did not fulfill the omens surrounding his talent? Vázquez arrived at Barcelona when he was just nine years old and went up step by step in the training divisions. He “he played as a striker. The first years he was always the “Pichichi” and he scored many goals. It was what I was born with, I liked to score goals, “he said in an interview with The newspaper. Until in 2000 Lionel Messi landed in Barcelona. And with his frantic feints and inspired drops he made a distinct contribution to the 87 class.

“Messi and Víctor were the best of the team, by far. Sometimes they scrambled to see who scored the most goals in a game. If in the first part Víctor scored three, in the second Leo did not stop until he scored three more, it was amazing “knew how to evoke Fàbregas, who would later become one of the Argentine’s closest friends.

“They were always healthy bites. Everyone thought that they were sprints as a competition to see who finished as the top scorer, but it was not like that. They have always been very healthy and with the aim of having fun and enjoying themselves. Never from selfishness or saying ‘I want to score more than Víctor, or I more than Leo’. No, at no time has it been like that and at no time do we feel it that way”, Vázquez described that silent, playful bid, with the world soccer star.

Vázquez dominates the ball with the Los Angeles Galaxy jersey against Vancouver (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

The difference in personalities spiced up that competition. “Victor was very outgoing. Leo only played the machine and did not speak, but when he jumped onto the field, the differences were reduced, I never saw a better run than the one that Víctor and Messi maintained that year, they were two out of series ”, semblanced Pique. In any case, as proof of the absence of selfishness, they knew how to couple and complement each other for the collective good. “When Leo arrived, we were changing and he also played as a midfielder. There I felt much more comfortable, because he collaborated more in the team’s game, since at that time, being a striker, he always had to be in the area to finish. And with that change of position I felt better, more involved when it came to combining, making beautiful plays. And then if I could finish them, much better, “he explained in the same interview with The newspaper.

That dream team devastated what was put in front of it. He went five years without losing a game. He achieved unbelievable results, 25-0, 17-0, 32-0… “I have a spectacular memory of having coincided with all those great players, and some who have fallen by the wayside, because of course, we can’t all get there… It is very difficult, but I remember it with pride. We won the games very easily, we always won all the leagues and cups… And all this with an incredible atmosphere; that of children enjoying football, which was what it was all about. Not to compete to win, but to enjoy. We were growing and each year we were better. Until a point comes when one jumps before the other, or they need a defender before a striker, and we started to separate,” said the man who stands out today in the United States league.

The injuries represented the barrier that did not allow him to make the jump. There were two, which put his career on hold, and when he returned he had already lost ground. First, a dislocation of a patella, which injected fear into him when it came to playing, because he did not feel it firm after recovery. Then, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of one of her knees. Between one and another physical problem consumed almost two years. Too much for a footballer at a decisive stage in his career.

“I didn’t think they were going to forget about me, but I did think that people were going to run over me. There I felt that my soccer train passed, because at Barça there is a lot of talent and incredible players. Then your opportunity will surely pass due to the fact that he was going to be out for so long and that you know that other players are obviously going to take advantage of it. And in fact, that’s how it happened and that’s how they took advantage of it”, he commented on the consequences that the physical problems had on his takeoff.

He came to play a handful of official matches for the Blaugrana team, with Guardiola at the helm. And he scored a goal, for the Champions League, against Rubin Kazan. One of those who hugged him at the celebration was… Lionel Messi. With no presumption of continuity, he optimistically accepted his globetrotting destiny. He moved to Bruges of Belgium (five seasons), had a transit through the Blue Cross of Mexico, Toronto, Qatari football, Eupen (also from Belgium) and Los Angeles Galaxy.

Upon arriving at Aztec soccer, they consulted him for those antecedents that placed him as a shining promise. “I’m not Salvador at all, I’m not Messi, I’m not Cristiano, I’m a normal player. I come to contribute the maximum, quality, football. I will contribute good play, teamwork and goals, because it would be important for the team”, he clarified.

He had his moments of ecstasy. In 2015 he was selected as the best footballer of the year in Belgium. In Toronto he was a candidate for MVP of the MLS season (there he won a Supporter’s Sheld and an MLS Cup, in addition to two Canadian contests). And it was Messi in an emblematic goal. In a definition against Seattle, he scored, took off his shirt and put it on display in front of the stands, imitating the already mythical celebration of the Flea against Real Madridwhich had happened just a few months earlier.

“We have a WhatsApp group of the Generation of 87 and we are all there. We have all spoken at some time and some I with Leo in private, but little. I don’t like to disturb. I prefer not to get involved, nor be writing to him. If we ever write to each other, great. We will always be there, but obviously we do not have that relationship that we had years ago, ”he detailed about the current bond and the ecosystem in which it develops.

It happened in 2017, when he scored the decisive goal for Toronto against Seattle for the MLS Cup

Has Messi found out about that tribute at the celebration? “I know it got to him, because I do speak with Piqué more often and he told me: ‘How did you copy Leo, huh?’. It was a bet that I had with my family and friends, who told me that if I scored a decisive goal in the final, I would celebrate it Leo-style. And well, I’m not one to do these things, but since it was a final, I knew that it also had an impact and made me happy, I did it, “argued the well-intentioned plagiarism.

Not only Messi follows his adventures. Also Pep, who at the time was captivated by his talent, who did not reach his full potential due to physical problems, but never gave up. “He had a lot of injuries, but I am very happy that he is still playing. The generation of Messi, Cesc, Piqué… Víctor Vázquez was with them. I didn’t know I was doing very well in America, so I’m really glad”, he pointed out in honor of that child-adolescent version that was capable of outshining Messi himself.

The Messi celebration that Vázquez knew how to imitate in Canada (Reuters / Stringer Livepic)

