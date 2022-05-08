Messi was once again whistled by the PSG public in the draw against Troyes: the three great plays of the Argentine that deserved to end in goals

* The moment in which the PSG fans expressed their anger against the Argentine

The fans of PSG They expressed their anger again Lionel Messi as white: it was 19 minutes into the 2-2 draw against Troyes, when the 34-year-old Argentine striker received the ball in midfield and a whistle came down from the stands in the Parc des Princes. The curious thing is that this new protest came up with the title of the Ligue 1 guaranteed for the cast directed by Mauricio Pochettino. And after the Flea, who scored the goal on the day of the consecration, changed the repudiation for applause in subsequent meetings.

In addition, the captain of the albiceleste team rounded off an interesting performance in the tie between Paris Saint Germain and Troyes for the French elite tournament. In fact, he had several opportunities to convert, but the cry was denied. Even, in subtle definitions, with the stamp of the former Barcelona idol.

At 31 minutes of play, he combined with Ángel Di María and dived into the void. In the heart of the area he received the fair pass, but his definition hit the side of the goal. At 37 minutes he entered the risk zone by pure dribbling and resolved with a soft and low touch, which hit the goalkeeper Moulin’s pass from the right post.. The rebound was taken by Neymar and he converted, but he was in an advanced position. In the meantime, he gave away a couple of first-level qualifications to the Brazilian and to Fideo, who did not prosper. And a left-footed attempt that went wide of the mark.

* Messi’s shot to the post and Neymar’s goal, but offside

In the second half, another genius that did not find the net. At 14 minutes he received after a high recovery from PSG, accelerated from the right to the center and released a left-footed caress: the ball went off the right post of Troyeswho breathed.

And in the epilogue, when the local team pressed the most to win, it was again the striker, wearing number 30, who was the closest to signing a conquest. At 46 ′ of the complement, he built a wall at the door of the area and took out a powerful whiplash, which shook the crossbar. If until the final action he was his, with a volley that was destined for the net, but he bounced off the body of an opponent.

*Messi’s disappointment after the shot hit the crossbar at the end

It is worth noting that the PSG ultras returned to display the flags upside down, a practice that has been repeated since the elimination in the Champions League against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the competition (it also fell by the wayside in the French Cup). And the whistles to Messi, at least in a notorious way, were concentrated in that precise moment of the 19 minutes of the first half.

What impact can they have on the Argentine’s future? In principle, none. The attacker has another year on his contract and, according to the French media, is part of PSG’s plans for next season, for which the priority is the continuity of Kylian Mbappé.

* The main alternatives in the Parc des Princes

