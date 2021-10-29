Messi was replaced at halftime by Icardi: the image that worries PSG

The image that shows Messi with physical discomfort

Lionel Messi set off the alarm in France: at halftime of the match between Paris Saint Germain and Lille for Date 12 of Ligue 1, was replaced by Mauro Icardi after having a discreet first half in which he showed some signs of discomfort in his left hamstring. His face generated concern in the Parisian cast and also in the coaching staff of the Argentine team, thinking about the double round of the South American Qualifiers that will take place in November.

In the same line as your team, Leo did not have his best version against the reigning French league champion in Princes Park. Despite playing with a large part of their figures, the Parisians were dominated for much of the game and in fact went to the locker room 1-0 at a disadvantage after the first 45 minutes. Canadian Jonathan David scored for the visit after half an hour of play. Rosario was seen as erratic, uncomfortable and imprecise. Outside of his usual tonic.

Just before the opening of the scoreboard, Messi had a good opportunity to inflate the rival net with a session missed by Ángel Di María, but he did not splice the ball well and threw it wide. Before your departure, took a free kick to the edge of the area that went several meters over the crossbar. A performance, to say the least, out of the ordinary. And more if one takes into account that he had not trained the day before this appointment due to a muscle discomfort, as confirmed by his trainer.

“He trained very well after the Marseille game. Today due to a muscular discomfort he has trained individually, but let’s wait for tomorrow, we will evaluate him and see if he can be, ”Pochettino had announced in the press conference prior to the match that Paris managed to turn on the hour by Di María’s goal, who had assisted the Brazilian Marquinhos in the partial draw.

Surely as a precaution, the PSG strategist preferred to preserve it in the face of the complement and incidentally give Icardi minutes on the court. The cameras of the official broadcast did not show Messi again either on the substitute bench or on the rostrum. It is worth remembering that number 30 came from completing everything the duel against Olympique de Marseille last Sunday, a match in which Di María and Neymar were substituted.

On the PSG agenda there are two more commitments before the international stop: on Wednesday, November 3, he will visit the Leipzig in Germany for the fourth date of Group A of the Champions League and on Saturday 6/11 he will visit the Bordeaux for the domestic contest. It will only resume activity on Saturday 20/11 at home against Nantes, after the FIFA Date.

This Monday Lionel Scaloni will publish the list of the Argentine national team called up for the clashes against Uruguay (Friday, November 12 in Montevideo) and Brazil (Tuesday 11/16 in San Juan). The Albiceleste captain will be included but will have to remain in cotton to arrive in optimal shape to these important matches that may determine the fate of the national team in the South American Qualifier on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

