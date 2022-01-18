Messi was the only Argentine in the 11 male ideal of The Best awards: the controversy in the goal

The image with the ideal 11 of FIFA

One of the most awaited moments in the delivery of The Best FIFA Awards was the announcement of male ideal eleven, which was made up of shining stars who shaped a luxury dream team with, for example, four forwards. Among those chosen was Lionel Messi, who could not get the award for Best Player, which was left to the Pole Roberto Lewandowski.

Regarding the Argentine team, despite the fact that it was able to cut a 28-year drought at the senior level, only Messi was on the payroll. For example, players like Rodrigo de Paul, Christian Romero The Emiliano Martinez, pillars of the team led by Lionel Scaloni.

There were those who ratified his place due to the merits achieved with his selections, as in the case of the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma, European champion, like Leonardo Bonucci Y jorginho, although the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is still in doubt since they will play for the playoff whose group is the same as Portugal with Ronaldo, so one of these two teams will not reach Qatar 2022.

However, the fence generated controversy. Is that Edouard Mendy, Chelsea goalkeeper, was anointed as the best goalkeeper. But he did not appear in the ideal 11, which was made only by his colleagues. The votes for the awards, on the other hand, were made up of four equal parts. One, from the fans, who were able to choose their favorites on the official page of The Best, another from the votes cast by the captains of the teams that are part of FIFA, another from the coaches of those teams and the last, from one journalist from each nation.

The defense was armed with three men: the Portuguese Ruben Days, the Italian Leonardo Bonucci and the Austrian David Alaba.

In the midfield appear the Italian jorginho, the French N’Golo Kanté and the belgian Kevin De Bruyne.

While up front he had a luxury poker game with Leo Messi, Own Lewandowski, the norwegian Erling Haaland and the Portuguese Ronaldo.

While the award for the best player in the world according to FIFA was being developed, La Pulga suffered from some technical flaws

The selected ones came from these nominees, voted by the footballers themselves:

Archers: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool FC), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain) y Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Chelsea FC).

Defenders: David Alaba (Austria/FC Bayern München/Real Madrid CF), Jordi Alba (Spain/FC Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England/Liverpool FC), Dani Alves (Brazil/Sao Paulo FC/FC Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci ( Italy/Juventus FC) and Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City FC).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Spain/FC Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City FC), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United FC), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands/FC Barcelona), Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea FC) and N ‘Golo Kante (France/Chelsea FC).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Francia/Real Madrid CF), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus FC/Manchester United FC), Erling Haaland (Noruega/BV Borussia 09 Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Polonia/FC Bayern München), Romelu Lukaku (Bélgica/FC Internazionale Milano/Chelsea FC), Kylian Mbappe (Francia/Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain) y Neymar Junior (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain).

The general vote gave him the Lewandowski best player award over Messi beyond the title he won this year with the Argentine team and access to the World Cup after a great Qualifier.

KEEP READING:

Argentina’s Estefanía Banini was chosen as part of the 2021 women’s ideal team at The Best ceremony

Erik Lamela won the Puskás award for the best goal of 2021 at The Best ceremony

Did Mateo do his thing? Lionel Messi’s technical problems at The Best gala that caused a furor on social media