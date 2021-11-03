Messi when he laughs and Messi when he cries

The triumph in the Copa América and the relationship with the group and the fans returned the smile to the leader of the Argentine team

“You cried when you won the Copa América, you cried when you left Barcelona, ​​you cried when the other day in Argentina they handed you the award in front of the fans. What is happening Leo? The answer with laughter to that question is perhaps the obvious demonstration of the moment that is going through Lionel Messi: “Maybe I’m bigger and more sensitive.”

During the twenty-six minutes that the exclusive interview with the Catalan newspaper lasted Sport in Paris, The Argentine star smiled practically every time he referred to the Argentine national team, in a 180 degree turn from what was even his recent past, when both he and his colleagues of the previous generation were discussed and could not win any title with the Albiceleste senior team. They were times “to eat shit”, as synthesized Javier Mascherano after the defeat in the final of the Copa América 2015 against Chile.

This Messi is another. He is not that shy boy who looked at the clock in every interview with answers in a low voice, and monosyllables. Much calmer, calm, self-confident and evidently relieved after winning the Copa América in Brazil four months ago, and he expresses it in words such as “we are fine now” or implying that a good atmosphere reigns in the squad after the long-awaited conquest, and without problems to accept, and go in line with the sports director of Paris Saint Germain, the Brazilian Leonardo, who still has not finished adapting to his new team “because I traveled too much”.

Rosario knows that everything takes time, and the adaptation to a new club, to a different way of playing (“in Barcelona he was used to the fact that we had the ball almost all the time and the French league has a more physical football”), he will need patience, as he had to Having her when he had been living in a hotel for a month and a half and his children were worn out, until finally he was able to move into his own house and the boys are beginning to make new friends. Or when they try to compare the current PSG trident with Neymar and Kyllian Mbappé with the previous one with the Brazilian and with Luis Suárez. He considers that the Frenchman “now plays more than nine but is not an area scorer like Luis” and that with more time to know each other the relationship is “spectacular”.

After so many years of experience, while recognizing that the current Champions League is the great goal of PSG “it is very difficult and it is decided by details” and that the French are not the only candidates and points to others such as Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Messi learned the life lesson that leaving Barcelona gave him. Little more than two months passed and those times of anxiety seem to be far away, but he does not forget, and for that reason, he does not want to think about what happens after the World Cup in Qatar, when he is already 35 years old and on his way to 36. “I learned to live each day and it will be what it has to be, “he says smiling. He is clear that the “great objective” is the World Cup and although he admits that the Argentine team “is not a candidate today because there are better teams” he believes that things are going well and he shows hopeFar from those times when he had to explain to his children why he always had to come back so sad or discouraged from Ezeiza.

Messi’s crying when he had to unexpectedly say goodbye to Barcelona, ​​a place to which he aspires to return when his playing career ends

Messi has memory. He is in charge of clarifying that he never spoke to Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona and insists that he did everything possible to stay at the club and agreed to cut his salary in half and that he was never asked to play for free. He has no qualms about stating that he has decided with his family that at some point they will live in the Catalan city again and that he would even like to be a technical secretary sometime “although it may or may not happen”.

That Messi loves Barcelona can be seen in his eyes, in his smile, in his way of expressing himself. Even his turbulent departure didn’t change his mind. He says he misses the Camp Nou, the Barça fans, that he maintains permanent communication with his friends and former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and from now on with his “great” friend Sergio Aguero, although not a word for Gerard Piqué, from his same generation, although he clarifies that no one disappointed him because “I know them all too well.”

Messi is also clear that winning the seventh Ballon d’Or would be “crazy” but he is more than satisfied with the six he already has. Undoubtedly, as a player, he has much more past than future and he has no qualms about pointing out that “it is difficult” for them to surpass their records at Barcelona in a short time, although it will probably happen one day, because although he remains humble, he is fully aware of his brilliance. career and need not shut up.

This interview is not by chance. If he accepted it, it is because it comes at the right time. On the one hand, he aligns himself with PSG and appears sympathetic with some concern about his performance by admitting the lack of continuity. On the other, he expresses his eternal love for Barcelona and in this way, dispels any doubts that could have been generated from the leadership after his departure despite having accepted the proposals to remain there. And if that weren’t enough, take the opportunity to leave a legacy.

“The only thing I tried is to handle myself with respect, with humility, to work, to fight for my dreams, for my goals. I had to fall many times and not be able to fulfill it and I always decided to get up and try again, as it happened to me many times in Barcelona and many more in the National Team, with many painful defeats but I believe that my message towards my children and towards young boys that they look at me or follow me is to try to fight for their dreams, to fight and to show them that everything is possible ”, he maintains, to close, with serenity, closer to smiling than crying, willing to live today and letting history be written day by day.

