Messi will be recognized as an honorary citizen in a municipality in Italy: the link of his roots that came to light

The Argentine will receive special recognition where his mother’s surname was born (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini will receive the title of honorary citizen of the municipality of San Severino Marchelocated in the center of Italy. The local administration will discuss the initiative at the next council meeting scheduled for Friday March 25. In it, the Argentine soccer player, born in Rosario on June 24, 1987, will be given citizenship due to his family roots on his mother’s side that originate in that town.

The networks of San Severino Marche published an official statement announcing the measure. “Football player for Paris Saint-Germain and striker for the Argentine National Team, of which he is captain and with whom he became champion of South America last year, Messi is considered one of the strongest players of all time and is among top scorers in football history. Seven times the Golden Ball and best FIFA Player, Lionel is the son of Jorge Horacio Messi and María Celia Cuccittini. The distant origins of him are Italian: Angelo Messi, emigrated from Recanati in 1883 ″explained the letter addressed to the flea.

And the letter added regarding those responsible for carrying out the pertinent search: “The connection with the City of San Severino Marche would derive from the champion’s grandmother as a result of the investigation carried out by the journalist and sociologist of the Marchigian emigration in Argentina, Fiorenzo Santini, of a seven-year-old boy passionate about soccer and his coach, Gabriel Cipolletta”.

Antonio Cuccittini, Lionel’s grandfather, continued the path of the surname

Fiorenzo himself stopped to give a few words and explain Lionel’s link with Italy. “Lionel’s father once asked me about his wife’s citizenship, but the surname Cuccittini does not exist in Italy. In the end I had the intuition that the name could have been misregistered when the Cuccittini emigrated from our country years ago. And actually it was. The original name of the Cuccittini family was, in fact, Coccettini and came from San Severino Marche. I found the historical certificate of the emigrant family: they first landed in Brazil and then traveled to Argentina and this certificate perfectly matches an Argentine document received from a cousin of Lionel’s mother,” explained the journalist in charge of data collection.

In addition, they specified that “It took more than three years to complete the reconstruction of the ties between Messi and the city of San Severino Marche through the Coccettini family.” and that “contacts have already begun to allow the mayor Rosa Piermattei to deliver the honorary certificate to Messi.” It is worth remembering that Argentina and Italy They already have a date, time and venue to face each other for the intercontinental cup that they will play for having been the last champions of the Copa América and the European Championship, respectively

