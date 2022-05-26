Messi will have his Pachuca shirt “if we are champions”: Oscar Ustari

Oscar Ustari, Pachuca goalkeeper. Photo: @OscarUstari

The Argentine goalkeeper of the Tuzos from Pachuca, Oscar Ustariaffirmed this Wednesday that if his team ends up like the champion of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League will give a club shirt to his compatriot Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper, who emerged from his country’s Independiente, will play his first final in Mexican soccer against the current champion and the team that brought him to this soccer, the Rojinegros del Atlas of Guadalajarawith whom he was between the Clausura 2016 and the Apertura 2017.

“I haven’t given Messi a Pachuca shirt yet, but I hope to be able to give it to him in the future if we are champions”

At the end of his last tournament in the Atlas, Ustari showed off a photograph in his networks in which he gave an Atlas t-shirt to the star of the PSG of France, with whom he maintains a friendship since when they were companions in the Argentina U20 team at the 2005 World Cup.

(Photo: special)

At a press conference he mentioned that his intention is that if the opportunity to give the shirt to “Ten” is given, he will also show off the snapshot of the moment on social networks for the appreciation he has for the Tuzos.

“It is something that of course I would like, but I want to give it to him and that we show it on networks, as we did when he gave the Atlas, because of the great affection I have for Pachuca”

Oscar shared that he is very close to fulfilling one of his biggest dreams: winning a title in Liga MX. “Since I came to play in this country for Atlas I thought that I could not leave without a title and today I am faced with that opportunity”he underlined.

(Photo: EFE)

As well as Ustari, his compatriot Nicholas IbanezPachuca’s top scorer, acknowledged that he cannot pass up the option of becoming champion in Mexico for the first time.

“There is no extra pressure, on the contrary, it is a motivation because it is going to be my first final and that is enough to have all the desire to try to help my team lift the title”

In the first leg of the final, Pachuca will visit this Thursday to the Atlas at 9:00 p.m. at the Jalisco stadium from Guadalajara. The second leg will take place this Sunday at the Hidalgo stadium at 8:00 p.m.

According to the specialized site FiveThirtyEight, the Tuzos are the favorite team to become the new champions. And it is that according to the portal, Those from Hidalgo have a 59% chance of being crownedabove the 41% that Atlas has.

And it is that In the history of short tournaments, single the UNAM Pumas and León have managed to be champions for two consecutive semesters.

The most recent game between Pachuca and Atlas dates from the beginning of April in a commitment corresponding to matchday 8 of Clausura 2022. The match took place on the Jalisco field with a victory for the Tuzos by a minimum difference. The solitary goal was the responsibility of Roberto de la Rosa three minutes after regulation time. In that game Jairo Torres was expelled.

