Messi’s 35 years in photos: from la Pulga who amazed with his ability to become the best player in the world

Grandoli, Newell’s, Argentina and Barcelona: the four great loves of Lionel Messi in football

From the little promise of Grandoli, to the monster that is the record of how many statistics are crossed with the jersey of the PSG or the Argentine team. Lionel Messi meets 35 years and celebrates it on a private island in Ibiza with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, their children Mateo, Thiago and Ciro and his friend’s family Cesc Fábregas.

This year Leo will go for an achievement that could only be achieved with palpable influence in the campaigns archers Toni Turek, owner with 35 years in Germany champion at the World Cup Switzerland 1954y Dino Zoff, figure of Italy in Spain 1982 to the 40the Brazilian defender Nilton Santoswith perfect attendance in Chile 1962 to the 37and the German striker Miroslav Klosewho to 36 became champion in Brazil 2014, top scorer in that competition and highest scorer in World Cup history.

The first time was in 2005 during the Under 20 World Cup in the Netherlands, where at the age of 18 he was champion, scorer and best player in the tournament.

Rosario began at the age of five in Grandoli, the neighborhood club. The ball and his skills had an immediate crush. The March 30, 1994 took the next step: signed in the inferiors of Newell’s, the club of his loves. There her name began to take on significance little by little. A pulga it was unstoppable.

That nickname related to his height was also the one that marked his departure from Rosario and that left unfinished the dream of debuting as a professional with the jersey of the Leprosy: the Barcelona offered to pay for treatment for growth problems when he was barely 13 years. Little by little, history began to forge itself.

On October 16 of 2004 had his debut with the Catalan cast and on May 1, 2005compared to Albacete, came his first official cry. Of course before, on June 29, 2004the Argentine national team had managed to secure a man who would be the team’s leader for decades to come: he made his debut with the U20 Albiceleste in a memorable friendly against Paraguay.

On his back they weigh 10 Spanish Leagues, one Ligue 1, 6 Copa del Rey, 4 Champions League, 3 Club World Cupsa gold medal and a U20 World Cup, among other titles and personal distinctions such as the seven ballon d’or that make him a record man in football.

And still plenty of room to continue cutting more gems in your sporting life…

THE 35 VERSIONS OF MESSI IN THESE 35 YEARS

Lionel Messi at Grandoli, the Rosario club where he started playing at the age of five

In Grandoli he remained for a few years until he reached the lower levels of Newell’s

Messi in the inferiors of Newell’s, where he took his first steps as a footballer

With his childhood friends in Rosario

Lionel Messi and his enchantment with the ball, barely arrived at FC Barcelona

In 2005 he played the South American with the Argentina Sub 20

May 1, 2005: the date on which history began to change after scoring his first goal as a professional against Albacete

With the title of world champion Under 20 in 2005

At the end of 2005 he received the “Golden Boy” award.

In 2006, during his first appearance in a World Cup with Argentina

A production of photos in 2007 after his historic goal against Getafe

In 2007 he reached the final of the Copa América with the Argentine national team.

With the Gold he won at the 2008 Olympics

In 2009, after being recognized as the best player by UEFA

In celebration of 2009 after beating Manchester United in the Champions League final

During the 2010 World Cup with the Argentine national team

In January 2011 he received one of his Golden Balls

Short hair and a little beard: one of the looks of the 2011/12 season

January 2013, another of the years in which he received the Ballon d’Or

At the 2014 Ballon d’Or gala

In the 2014 World Cup he reached the final and was one step away from lifting the World Cup

In the middle of 2015, with Thiago and already with a tattoo on his arm

January 2016, Leo lifted another Ballon d’Or

With a bushy beard during the 2016 Copa América

One of the most drastic changes of look: in the middle of 2016

By the end of 2016, blonde hair was already disappearing

Her wedding look for mid-2017

The ever-longer beard is here to stay and it made the look at the end of 2017

Short hair and long beard: a more common image during his last years of career

During the 2018 World Cup in Russia

In December 2019 he received his sixth Ballon d’Or

This is how he received Christmas 2019 with Antonela Roccuzzo, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo

The look after the stoppage due to the pandemic, Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with long hair to play the last part of the League

Lionel Messi champion of the Copa América Brazil 2021.

The Argentine striker during a PSG training

Photos: NA / AFP / AP / Reuters

KEEP READING

Lukaku will sign with Inter and left Dybala’s arrival in doubt: the two European giants who want the Argentine

The 50 years of Zinedine Zidane: from the phrase that describes his fascination with Maradona to the revelation of the head butt against Materazzi

20-meter pool, gym and 22 employees: this is the private island where the families of Lionel Messi and Cesc Fábregas spend their vacations