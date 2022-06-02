Messi’s best plays against Italy and the moving hit that unites Maradona with La Pulga in the title celebrations

Lionel Messi’s best plays against Italy in the Finalissima

Argentina thrashed Italy 3-0 after a great display of football and became champion of the Finalissima at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium. Lautaro Martínez, after the assistance of a giant Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, 27 and 45 minutes into the first half respectively, and Paulo Dybala at the end scored the goals for the champion of America, who lifted a new trophy less than six months of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The team led by Lionel Scaloni, which stretched his undefeated streak to 32 games, built the victory from a great play by the leader and captain Messi, who assisted Lautaro for the 1-0 after a great individual action. Then, and just before the break, the top scorer of the cycle with 20 goals left Di María alone, who defined with his trademark for 2-0. In the 49th minute of the second stage and when Argentina flourished, the entered Paulo Dybala crowned the victory with a great definition with a cross shot.

As happened less than a year ago at the Maracana stadium, the Scaloneta became a giant in the mythical Cathedral of Football, surpassing the current European champion and winning a new title that increases the illusion on the way to Qatar. With a great performance by Messi, who is still in force shortly after turning 35Lautaro Martínez and Di María, the Albiceleste passed a demanding test against a rival wounded by their World Cup absence but based on the footballers who had won the European Championship on that same stage against England and went 37 games undefeated until October 2021.

La Pulga celebrated the triumph against Italy for the Finalissima at the legendary Wembley Stadium

In the middle of the festivities, there was a very emotional moment when the squad sang a hit in tribute to Diego Maradona. “And we can see Diego in heaven, with Don Diego and La Tota, encouraging Lionel”, Messi and the rest of his teammates sang in a Wembley stadium that wore flags and shirts with the image of Pelusa. Of course, Leo Messi’s “hand in hand…” also sounded, which has been happening since the conquest of the Copa América in Brazil.

“It was a beautiful final, a complete game and full of Argentines. We knew it was going to be a nice game, in a nice setting and luckily it happened to us,” Messi told ESPN. The captain, with the trophy in hand, stressed the importance of winning a title at the legendary Wembley Stadium in a setting full of Argentinian fans.

The word of Lionel Messi after the new title with the Argentine team

Messi considered that Lautaro Martínez’s first goal “changed the game” since at first the process had been complicated for them. The “10” regretted not being able to score a goal and revealed his “annoyance” because the organization changed the ball with which they had trained in the previous days. “This group is prepared and it was one more demonstration that, with humility, we are here to fight anyone”, he claimed.

The Paris Saint-Germain player remarked that Italy “was a nice test” since “they are the current European champions” and underlined the value of “getting used to winning”. “This team hasn’t lost for I don’t know how long and that’s a plus”, Indian. 173 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, Messi pointed out that the team will try to “continue” growing “to arrive in the best way” at debut against Saudi Arabia and Lusail. “Hopefully we can do it”complete.

