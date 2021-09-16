Messi’s dream of winning the Champions League again begins: his favorite victims in the tournament and the almost impossible record to break

Messi, the PSG jacket and the Orejona: will they manage to meet at the end of the season?

Just over two months after winning the Copa América with the Argentine national team, his first title with the Argentinian senior team, Lionel Messi He has already changed the chip and is focused on his next goal: to raise the Champions League, which he celebrated for the last time in the 2014/2015 season with Barcelona and his friends Luis Suárez and Neymar as partners on offense.

The 34-year-old striker found himself with a great opportunity to go for himself fifth Orejona after the disappointment over his break with Barsa: the powerful opened the doors for him PSG, which with its constellation of stars could never sit on the throne of Europe. Thus, from this afternoon on his visit to the Bruges of Belgium, will start a new challenge, the most important of this new era in France (signed a two-year contract). He will have the Brazilian by his side again Neymar. And the place of the Uruguayan in the trident will be taken by another luminary like Kylian Mbappé. Not inconsiderable resources to get excited about another milestone in your career.

La Pulga has an important history in the highest European continental competition. He won it four times: in the courses 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15. And he left the mark of his talent from the statistics.

Messi signed 123 goals for European competitions (Champions and Super Cup) in 153 games, all with Barcelona, ​​which represents an almost impossible record to break (in 2018 he knew how to take it from Cristiano Ronaldo): the greatest number of conquests with the same shirt at that level. In these commitments, according to UEFA on its site, it was measured against 43 different opponents. Only five have he failed to score in these instances: Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Rubin Kazan and Udinese.

With Bruges it was not tested in the Champions League, so it will represent a novelty. Neither did he against opponents from Belgium. Consequently, if he shouts, he will be the representative of the eighteenth country to succumb to his ability to achieve.

Your favorite rival outside the league crosses? England’s Arsenal: suffered nine times. In addition, the Premier’s clubs in general were the ones that suffered the most, given that he has 26 conquests against them. Although also the Bayer Leverkusen he can declare himself the top victim of the Argentine star: 7 times he saw his fence fall against the Rosario, but in just 270 minutes of face to face. That is, he scored a goal every 38 minutes and 34 seconds … Bestial.

Now, in what minutes does his magic turn on? The report published by UEFA details that it accelerates between 20 and 30, and between 30 and 40 of the first half (16 annotations in each lap) and … when the timer tightens. 15 of his goals were in the last bars of the duels.

Well, such a page will be put to the test from this Wednesday, in a new presentation of the Flea in the Champions League, in which this time, already with other tools compared to his last years in Catalonia, he promises to have him as a great protagonist in the powerful PSG.

