Messi’s dunks, the cabals of the Argentine team and how he has Tini Stoessel on the agenda: Rodrigo de Paul’s confessions

Rodrigo de Paul He became one of the stars of Argentine soccer. Beyond his great time in Italy, which earned him a transfer to Atlético de Madrid, his great performances in the Argentine team led him to be recognized by all. Much more so after the historic title won by Lionel Scaloni’s team in the Copa América against Brazil and the recent victory against Italy in the Finalissima.

Now, when there are just over five months left before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the steering wheel that emerged at Racing Club He spoke about the intimacy of the national team and the special relationship he has with Lionel Messi.

“We hit good vibes from the first moment. Total admiration. Today I admire him, but I also admire him as a person, how he unfolds in life. That was very marked for me. In the morning we get together to drink mate, with Papu, we are the ones who get up the earliest,” said de Paul in an interview on the program It’s not too latewhich is broadcast by Telefe and is hosted by Germán Paoloski.

At the same time, he remembered the hours before the definition in the mythical Maracana. “The day of the final with Brazil, I looked at him and said ‘there is no middle ground for him. Either he is God or hell.’ He had a tremendous Copa América”, he recalled in relation to what it would have been like for La Pulga to add another defeat in a decisive match against Albiceleste.

“It gives you great pleasure to have helped achieve that dream that he had”he added.

When asked by who are the ones that best feed mate, Rodrigo made a list of the most outstanding. And a little-known revelation about the Rosario star who today plays for PSG was kept.

“Gio (Lo Celso) feeds well. Nico Otamendi. The dwarf improved a lot. He wasn’t lazy, but he kind of got tired. He did not give it dynamics ”Paul’s account began. “Until one day, with Papu, we told him ‘do those little washes’ and he kind of got annoyed. But from there, terrible. The dynamics, the water. It improved a lot”sentenced one of the pillars that Argentina has for the next World Cup and one of Messi’s best allies in this new era of the National Team.

The cabals in football is a true myth. Some protagonists have them and others don’t, but there are situations that are important for the teams when the streaks are positive. And if we talk about the selected one, we must remember that La Scaloneta He has 32 matches without losses. “There are some guys who drink mate on training days, and another on game day. For example, on game day, the music is played by Papu (Gómez)”DePaul said.

Beyond talking about the intimacy of the national team, Rodrigo could not avoid the question about his current sentimental situation. His relationship with the singer and actress is now official Tini Stoessel. “We are very good. For work we hadn’t seen each other for a while and when we are together we enjoy it. I already told her. She is breaking it, she makes a lot of people happy. It is good that in the work we have we make people forget their problems”said the midfielder, and highlighted the number of recitals given by the young star at the Campo Argentino de Polo.

But besides that, De Paul gave a hint about the particular way he has his girlfriend scheduled in his contact list of the cell phone. “A weird nickname. She is half distracted. She goes that way. One of the things we have is that we laugh a lot. We are both very active, we have a great time, ”she concluded.

