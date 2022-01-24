Messi’s first game of the year: applause, attendance and a photo that went viral

*Messi’s game against Reims

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) added a new victory this Sunday in the 22nd round of League 1, after defeating the Reims 4-0 in a match in which Lionel Messi He returned to play after a month’s absence. The striker, who contracted coronavirus during the year-end break, started the match as a substitute and came on in the last half hour when the score was 2-0, replacing his compatriot Angel Di Maria.

The short time he was on court was enough for him to become the center of his team’s attacks and was vital to add imbalance in offense and create partnerships in the danger zone, where his teammates, before he entered, bet all their chips to individual actions. The flea He moved mainly through the center of the attack, further back like a classic hitch, with Kylian Mbappé Y Mauro Icardi ahead of you.

In just five minutes, after executing a penalty corner, he gave an assist to Marco Verratti, who appeared free in the left sector of the area and defined the far post. After two deflections, the ball went in to the disbelief of the rival goalkeeper, in the face of such fortune. Messi He had barely perspired and it was already key.

From what was seen on the pitch, the striker evidently did not suffer aftermath after the Covid-19 because he was very active and mobile, trying to break speed in each action and almost always with forward passes, instead of backwards. Of his 27 touches, in six he looked for Leandro Paredes and in three to Mbappe; never looked for Icardi. The association with the Argentinian midfielder is evident by the knowledge that both have in the national team, to the point that in the last half hour, the former Boca Juniors searched more times for Messi (9 passes) than any other player on the field, except for a Other Herrera (13).

At the individual level, the former Barcelona he won two of the five heads-up duels he attempted and had a 75 percent touch rate. In addition, he created two goal situations and kicked only once, wide and over the crossbar. “It is good that he was able to play 30 minutes today, little by little recovering from covid,” he emphasized. Pochettino at the post-match press conference.

while in the park of the princes they chanted his name when entering, on social networks his last name became a trend in his first presentation of 2022. In addition, several users used a photo in which the number 30 dominates a ball that remains floating above his head while watching it carefully, a postcard that will serve as a wallpaper for millions of cell phones.

Messi, who had not played since December 22, was not summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the double date FIFA which will start on Thursday when the Argentina visit to Chile and then receive Colombia on Tuesday, February 1 at playoffs. Thus, the 34-year-old player will be able to continue his preparation for the match on February 15 against Real Madrid for the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League.

