Messi’s forceful phrase about his departure from Barcelona to go to PSG

Lionel Messi, feliz in PSG (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

The past transfer market will be remembered for several years, as several international stars struck by changing teams. One of the most important was the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, where he had spent his entire career as a professional, to join the constellation of stars of Paris Saint Germain.

Magazine France Football (She is in charge of delivering the Ballon d’Or -before she did it together with FIFA, which now awards The Best) issued a preview of what will be the first exclusive interview of the Argentine footballer with a French media. With a serious face and the jacket of his new team, the cover title is overwhelming: “I was not wrong in coming to PSG.”

Lionel Messi on the cover of France Football

One of the factors that triggered the departure of the flea Heading to Ligue 1 was the economic crisis that plagues the Catalan team. Despite the Argentine’s desire to continue linked to the Barça institution, the Financial Fair Play It ended up being a stumbling block that they could not overcome. In March 2021, the situation was of accounting bankruptcy, but as a sports association it was possible to refinance the debt ”, explained in the last hours the CEO of the club, Ferran Revert.

The French magazine only leaked the cover of the note with the ’30’, since it will be published in its entirety from next Saturday.

In parallel, the list of applicants for the Ballon d’Or, the award for the best footballer of the season, will also be announced. It will be delivered on November 29 at a ceremony that will take place at the Châtelet Theater in Paris. Will this cover be a wink for Messi?

Lionel Messi is the top winner of the Ballon d’Or (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

It is worth noting that the Rosario is the highest winner of this award, since he has six Ballons d’Or at home: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. One step below is Cristiano Ronaldo, who this season left Juventus of Italy to return to Manchester United, a club where he shone between 2003 and 2009. In the 2020 edition, the award was vacant due to the coronavirus.

Messi filled several boxes to stay with the distinction despite Barcelona’s meager season. The Argentine won the Copa del Rey, was the top scorer in the Spanish League (30 goals) and cut a prolonged drought in the National Team by lifting the Copa América (he was MVP of the tournament and top scorer). In total he played 47 games, in which he shone with 38 goals and providing 14 assists.

Tonight the flea will seek to take a new step forward in qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in its clash against Paraguay, in Asunción, from the 20. Pending the resolution of the suspended meeting with Brazil, the Albiceleste he is in second place in the South American Qualifiers standings with 18 points. In this triple round it will also be measured against Uruguay (on Sunday 10) and Peru (on Thursday 14). Both will be at 20:30, at the Monumental.

