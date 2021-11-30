Messi’s full speech after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or: “I fulfilled the dream that I lacked”

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or at the ceremony organized by France Football in the city of Paris. La Pulga wrote a new chapter in his rich history and career after beating the Polish Robert Lewandowski on the check. The rosarino crak was the top favorite to stay with the award that rewards the best footballer of the 2021 season and who has already won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

“Goodnight everyone. It’s amazing to be here again. Two years ago I said that they were my last years, that I did not know what could happen and I have to be here again. right away They began to ask me what my retirement date was and today I have to be in Country. I am very happy, excited and eager to continue fighting everything, with new challenges. I don’t know how much I have left, but I hope it will be a lot, because I enjoy football a lot, I love this ”, were the first words of Lionel Messi.

La Pulga thanked his teammates from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, his current club, but emphasized the Argentine team, where he has just won the Copa América in Brazil, thus adding his first major title with Albiceleste. “I want to thank all my teammates from Barcelona and Paris, and especially the teammates and coaching staff of the Seleccióim. Several times I had to win this award and it gave me the feeling that something was missing, I had a thorn saved, And this year I had to fulfill the dream that I lacked. Came and much of this award it’s because of what we did in the America’s Cup. I want to share it with my colleagues of selection, thank them ”, he stressed.

Messi also mentioned his family who accompanied him to the gala held in Paris and fueled in his style had a great gesture with the Polish Lewandowski. “It is a special night for me, because my wife, my children, my brothers … Also my father, my mother, my nephews, brothers-in-law … It is the first time that I have to win it while in this city. I also want to tell Robert that it is an honor to fight with him, you deserve the Ballon d’Or. Last year everyone agreed that you are the winner and I think France Football should give you the Ballon d’Or and hopefully they can give it to you. You were the big winner and you deserve to have it in your house ”, asked the man from Rosario. It is worth mentioning that the delivery of this award was not held last year due to the pandemic.

After his first speech, Messi observed the images of the last Copa América obtained in Brazil and iconic moments with the shirt of the Argentine national team. With deep emotion, he once again highlighted his last great step with the Albiceleste. “My biggest prize was to get that title that we achieved in June, it was what I wanted since I started playing for the National Team. Get something for that shirt, for my country, my people, I want to enjoy it and dedicate it to them especially. It is something great what we live in the Copa América. I want to thank my friends, they gave me an incredible surprise ”.

“I’m crying a lot? It has happened to me often, seven Ballons d’Or is something I never thought about. I never thought about the sixth, seventh, nor do I think about the eighth. I really want to face this stage of my life happy, adapted and wanting to meet new goals, “continued Lionel Messi on another historic night. Later, in dialogue with TNT Sports, he gave more reflections about that feat at the legendary Maracanã stadium: “The title we won was special, this Ball is different because a large part is what we achieved in the Copa América. In the previous ones, I always had the thorn that with the National Team did not go as you wanted ”.

And he appreciated the great group that was put together since the arrival of Lionel Scaloni as coach. “It is a group that has been doing since long before the pandemic. Since he took Scaloni and the new coaching staff. In the previous Copa América we were growing, we finished with good feelings, both on and off the pitch “.

And in relation to the passport that they already obtained towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he added: “I didn’t expect qualifying so early, I know what the Playoffs are and it always cost us. We made a difference and we were able to keep it. The team is very safe since we became champions. Hopefully the team loosen up more, but luckily we were able to qualify and now to start working on what is coming. We are happy with what we have been through. There are many tough teams, but we are going to work to face the World Cup in the best way ”.

Current Paris striker Saint Germain from France he is the winner over Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, chosen five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017). The best footballer was chosen through a vote in which 180 specialized journalists participated (one representative per country). Each one awarded a ranking of five players. The first on the list receives six points, the second four, the third three, the fourth two, and the fifth one.

Hours later, on social networks, La Pulga closed his day with a post in gratitude for what he lived this Monday: “Although I always put the collective forward, I cannot hide my joy at having been able to win another Ballon d’Or. I want to thank you and dedicate to all my teammates and staff of the Argentina team for the beautiful year we have lived through. Also those I had at Barcelona and those at PSG. And of course to my family and friends, as well as to all the people who support me, who are next to me, take care of me and make me perform every day: without all of them this would never have been possible ”.

The captain of the Argentine team was the best in the list of 30 chosen by France Football: Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Jorginho, Lautaro Martínez, Luis Suárez, Neymar, César Azpilicueta, Pedri, Nicolò Barella, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Gerard Moreno, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Erling Haaland, N’Golo Kanté, Kylian Mbappé, Simon Kjaer, Riyad Mahrez and Luka Modric.

KEEP READING:

This was Messi’s effervescent arrival at the Ballon d’Or ceremony: the surprising look of his children

The tribute to Diego Maradona at the Ballon d’Or gala and the heartfelt memory of Lionel Messi

The striking wink between Lionel Messi and Barcelona on the networks

Cristian Martin’s show on the red carpet of the Ballon d’Or award, which made him a trend over Messi

Furious statement from Cristiano Ronaldo against the organizer of the Ballon d’Or: “It is unacceptable that he lies that way”

FIFA announced the candidates to win the Puskás award for the best goal of the year