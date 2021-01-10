Messi’s game against Granada: two magnificent pearls to be the league’s top scorer

Was Antoine Griezmann The one who opened the game with a controversial play in which all of Granada asked for an advanced position but the referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, at the expense of the VAR check, validated it in a good way due to the rebound in a defender who enabled the French. But still in the first part it was the turn of the show the Lionel Messi, who contributed a double for Barcelona’s 4-0 win as a visitor.

The Argentine received in the crescent of the Griezmann area, looked for the slit and nailed the ball in the corner, left-handed, when the clock marked minute 35. The combination between the French and the Argentine led Barça to stretch the score at a decisive moment in the match played at the stadium New Los Cármenes, valid for date 18 of the Spanish league.

Barely seven minutes had passed since his first cry when the possibility came to make another. A free kick at his mercy in a sector very close to that of the 2-0 partial of the Catalans was too much advantage for the best footballer on the planet. On this occasion, Leo looked for the goalkeeper’s post with a low left foot that was placed near the post defended by the Portuguese Rui Silva, who could have done something else to prevent it.

The one who further widened the gap between the teams on the scoreboard was Griezmann, who signed the fourth goal for Barcelona seconds before coach Ronald Koeman replaced Messi (it was at minute 64). The Rosario left his place to the Danish attacker Martin Braithwaite, who had several minutes to acquire some filming.

The Dutchman’s modification was logical, since his idea is to practice a certain rotation taking into account the narrow schedule of his team: this Wednesday they will play the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Sociedad and, if they qualify, they will crash on Sunday 17 / 1 in the final against the winner of the key that faces Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. On Wednesday, January 20, he will face Cornella for the 16th final of the Copa del Rey (a duel in which Messi will probably rest) and on Sunday, January 24, he will resume the activity for the Spanish league during his visit to Elche.

Messi’s double placed him at the top of the scorers table: so far this season he has scored 11 goals (two penalties) that put him ahead of the line of Gerard Moreno (10, Villarreal), Iago Aspas (9, Celta de Vigo) and his personal friend Luis Suárez (9, Atlético Madrid).

