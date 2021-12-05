Messi’s game: he was the protagonist of the great controversy against Lens and could not take advantage of the key play at the end

* The foul on Messi that PSG claimed in Lens’s goal

Paris Saint Germain He lived another day with an irregular performance that will surely open the door to questions from the team and the coach beyond the fact that the leadership in Ligue 1 is absolute. The combined of the French capital rescued a draw 1-1 against Lens in the final minutes, but he suffered throughout the game and did not capture the full potential of his squad on the field of play. Lionel Messi was the only one of the galactic trident who was on the court from the first minute before the injury of Neymar and the substitution of Kylian Mbappé.

The Argentinian had only one clear chance during the first half when the clock struck 17 minutes on the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis. He collaborated with the recovery in three quarters, led the attack and used Ángel Di María as a decoy. Located in the crescent of the rival area, he spotted a slit and took an interesting shot that kissed the bow post defended by Jean Leca.

The image of the game for the Rosario will possibly be related to the great controversy that soared when they were 16 minutes into the second part. The Argentine Facundo Medina pressured him, stole the ball and the winner of seven Ballons d’Or was on the ground claiming a foul. The action continued and Seko Fofana took a shot that got into PSG’s goal with the complicity of Keylor Navas’ weak response. Messi insisted with the supposed lack of Medina, but the VAR did not apply the Atacking Possession Phase (attack phase with possession of the ball) and the judge validated the maneuver that meant 1-0 for the local.

Just about the end of the complement, already with Mbappé on the pitch instead of Mauro Icardi – he took on another title after his personal conflict – Leo had an intervention that could have modified that partial defeat. Dominoes at the door of the area, he looked up and pulled a center that found Kylian in the heights of the rival area. The young French star He executed a head butt at point-blank range required That did not end in a draw due to the good reaction of goalkeeper Leca.

While the first two minutes of the four added by the referee Francois Letexier were being played, Georginio Wijnaldum He backed DT Mauricio Pochettino and leveled the game. However, the final destination of the scoreboard was in the boots of the 34-year-old footballer from Rosario: took charge of a free kick at the door of the area with the time served.

The expectation grew, but Leo’s shot surpassed the Lens barrier but went too far from the rival goal. So far, he has nine Ligue 1 appearances and only one goal in this tournament. The other side of his performance could be seen in the Champions League, where he already added three touchdowns in four games and the next Tuesday, December 7 could increase the stat if you are part of the team that will receive the Bruges of Belgium by the last date of the group stage. It should be noted that PSG already qualified to eighth of this championship as second to Manchester City.

As for Ligue 1, PSG continues at a firm pace despite the irregular level it exhibited in its various presentations. Two days away from reaching the halfway point, he is the lonely leader with 42 points product of 13 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, with 13 units away on his escort Olympique de Marseille who has a game less

