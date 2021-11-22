Messi’s game: his first goal in Ligue 1 and the “assist” for the strangest goal of PSG’s triumph

* Lionel Messi’s goal for PSG 3-1

After the draw against Brazil that allowed him to qualify for the World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi returned to ownership in the Paris Saint Germain. Within the framework of Date 14 from League 1, the Argentine star had a very active game against the Nantes at Princes Park, where his team achieved one more victory to establish itself at the top of the French championship standings.

It was a meeting where although Leo Messi moved from the right to the center, as usual, also influenced other sectors of the playing field and had constant connections with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in attack. It was perhaps the best match of the trident, despite the fact that the Brazilian had to leave the court when he averaged the complement after the expulsion of Keylor Navas.

In the first few minutes, The flea had very little prominence. The ball did not reach him. Although with the passage of time he gradually entered the dynamics of the game and his partnership with the other two great offensive figures grew.

His first major intervention came in the minute 17, when he received the ball at the penalty spot after a pass from Neymar and he finished crossed on the run, but his right shot was covered in a spectacular way by Alban Lafont, who had already received a goal but it was due to a detour that left him out of place.

* The first clear chance that Messi had

The goalkeeper of Nantes He became a figure in a first time where his companions were overwhelmed. Messi enabled Mbappé with a filtered pass before the half hour was up, but the goalkeeper denied the young French attacker the goal.

AND The flea would have yet another chance to score in the early stage but he also ran into a Lafont colossal. At minute 38, after a pass from Verratti, Rosario’s crack defined within the area with a cross shot but again the goalkeeper took him one-on-one.

Already in the second half, Messi tried again with a shot from the front of the area that It came out very focused and without much power, so the ball ended up in the hands of the goalkeeper of the Nantes. After the first 60 minutes of the game, the captain of the Albiceleste He had already had several clear chances but he found an inspired goalkeeper who denied him the possibility of converting.

* The second chance that he could not take advantage of

With the expulsion of Keylor Navas, Pochettino was forced to move pieces and chose to take out Neymar. The Argentine DT left Messi forward with Mbappé and both had to carry on their shoulders the responsibility of seeking victory when the Nantes reached the tie.

And the Parisian cast achieved the advantage again with the Argentine as the protagonist: he wanted to put a filtered pass for Bernat, showed up Dennis Appiah to intercept the ball and his action ended with a deflection that scored a goal against for PSG 2-1.

* Messi’s pass ended in a great goal against in favor of PSG

The “curse” ended after 87 minutes of play, when in a counter he made a characteristic play: he hooked for the center and took a left-handed whip well away from goalkeeper Lafont that meant 3-1. This was his sixth presentation by Ligue 1 and it is the first goal that screams the flea in the local tournament, taking into account that it adds three shouts in three Champions League duels.

“I wanted already. He had had several occasions before in this match and in previous matches. Luckily today I was able to turn and apart into a game that had become complicated for us. Luckily we won, which is the important thing. Very happy, I wanted to score the first goal in the League even though I had already become the Champions League, ”said the Rosario after the match.

* The summary of the triumph of PSG

KEEP READING:

“He’s in shock”: the confession about Eric Abidal after the scandal over the case of the attacked PSG player

Hilarious questionnaire to Neymar about the trident with Messi and Mbappé: who is the one who dresses the worst?

The intimate video that Antonela Roccuzzo shared with Messi and his children: Leo’s position that went viral