Messi’s greetings from a pool in Ibiza and the chaos he generated with Luis Suárez at lunchtime

Nowadays, any fan who is in Ibiza you know you have a small percentage of crossing over to Lionel Messi. The stay of the Argentine star on the island of the Mediterranean Sea is already public knowledge and a new day of sun exposed him to the cameras again of the inhabitants or tourists who are in the same location. Far from fleeing from the flashes or the affection of the supporters, the Money starred in a new scene while chatting with another footballer.

The Paris Saint Germain striker met German Denis in the pool of his chain of hotels and a lady approached him to ask for greetings for all his children. “Hello Malena, Matías, Benjamín and Julián I send you a big kiss, I hope you are doing well and the best”, Lionel answered after the follower’s detailed instructions. With a nice smile and with a pink and light blue swimsuitsocial networks went crazy for Messi’s good vibes during his vacation.

Other videos that went viral on Monday were when he appeared again with Luis Suarez in a local restaurant. All the fans present got up from their chairs to get their photo next to the Money who kindly agreed to take a few seconds. In addition, the Uruguayan striker did the same and also welcomed the requests from fans to pose for the cameras.

The Uruguayan and the Argentine stopped for photos of the fans in Ibiza

In the day on Sunday, Fought He uploaded a photo to his social networks with Lionel taking a nap at six in the afternoon and Antonella Roccuzzo added another where the four couples who star in the holidays are: Suarez he is with his wife sofia balbywhile other members are Cesc Fábregas and his wife Daniella Saaanin addition to Mariana Balby (Suarez’s sister-in-law) and her husband.

There are still days of relaxation left for the captain of the Argentine team, since the preseason with the PSG will start next July 4th with an international tour of Japan. He will stay on the Asian continent until Monday 25, the day on which he will play the last of the three scheduled matches, against Play Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suite. Previously he will face Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo (Wednesday 20) and at Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium (Saturday 23).

After the exotic preseason, the Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday 5 to Sunday 7 August. Although in addition to the local championship, the Cups and the Champions League with the Parisian cast, the main objective of Lionel Messi is he World Cup in Qatar 2022.

